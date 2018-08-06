Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Buckle Inc    BKE

BUCKLE INC (BKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/06 08:11:28 pm
24.7 USD   +1.65%
07:26pBUCKLE : Street Style For Men
PU
08/02BUCKLE : Monday Through Friday Looks for Back to School
PU
07/30BUCKLE : 5 Fair Outfits Every Girl Needs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Buckle : Street Style For Men

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

We warned you it was coming, one of fall's biggest trends for men - street style.

Street style is all about effortlessly standing out - lots of detail, a little grudge, and just the right amount of edge. Think graphic tees, distressed denim, and shoes that are easy to slip on and go. If you're going for that accidentally-stylish look, this is for you.

The thing about street style is it's all about originality, so here's our take.

Denim Domination

First things first, denim details matter - are you surprised? Rev up your denim with the latest moto jeans, all with destruction detailing, ribbed biker panels, and unique marbled washes.

Our favorite denim pick for that street aesthetic is by DOPE denim, followed closely by Crysp and Grindhouse.

Your moto jeans can't go it alone though, style them with a bold graphic tee and wrap a flannel around your waist. Show off your shoes by twist rolling the cuff of your moto skinnys, the messier the better.

Getting Graphic

We're pretty into graphic tees - so when we tell you that Sullen is killing it with graphics that live up to the streetwear lifestyle, we mean it. They're known for bringing tattoo artistry to life with bold, bright colors, and in-your-face designs that can't be missed.

Influenced by tattoo culture, Sullen blends the creativity of tattoos with cutting-edge fashion that we can't get enough of.

Keeping it Casual

If you're not quite ready to go all in with the latest in streetwear, you can still achieve an edgy look with some elevated basics.

We love black with anything really (especially Buckle Black), but paired with a light-wash denim and we now understand why opposites attract. The detail in your distressed denim won't go unnoticed either - trust us.

Throw on some shades and hit the street. We're thinking guy's night out?

Want More Streetwear Looks?

Check out our Sneak Peek of Men's Top Trends For Fall

Related

It may be mid-July, but we've got fall fashion on our minds. For us, preparing for the fall shopping season happens months in advance (even up to a year for certain brands and types of clothing). Every summer, the men's fall fashion show gets us excited about the upcoming fall…

In 'For Men'

Fall, already? Yes, you heard us right. It's almost time to start thinking about denim, sweaters, boots, and pumpkin spice! Last month, over 500 Buckle store managers traveled to our hometown in Kearney, Nebraska to watch our women's fashion show previewing new fall product - and let's just say you're…

In 'Fashion'

Get this, brand new fall arrivals at the best prices of the year - it's Buckle's Annual Loyalty Event and it's going on right now! We put together the latest styles from the brands you love, making the perfect outfits at a great price. Our top picks from the Loyalty Event…

In 'For Men'

Disclaimer

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 17:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUCKLE INC
07:26pBUCKLE : Street Style For Men
PU
08/02BUCKLE : Monday Through Friday Looks for Back to School
PU
07/30BUCKLE : 5 Fair Outfits Every Girl Needs
PU
07/24Breakfast Technical Briefing on Ross Stores and Three Other Additional Appare..
AC
07/19SNEAK PEEK : Men’s Top Trends For Fall
PU
07/16SNEAK PEEK : Women’s Top Trends For Fall
PU
07/13ANNUAL LOYALTY EVENT : Special Pricing Outfits for Men
PU
07/12Apparel Retailers Fall on Mixed Sales Reports -- Market Mover
DJ
07/12BUCKLE : Press Release Narrative for 7/12/18
PU
07/12THE BUCKLE, INC. : Reports June 2018 Net Sales
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/12Mall retailers fall after monthly sales reports disappoint 
07/12Buckle updates June sales 
07/07STOCKS TO WATCH : A New Beverage Giant Steps Out 
06/26Redbook reports another strong week of sales growth 
06/19Mall stocks on watch after strong data read 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 876 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 93,3 M
Finance 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 11,3%
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
P/E ratio 2020 15,99
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 1 192 M
Chart BUCKLE INC
Duration : Period :
Buckle Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCKLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Robert J. Harbols Vice President-Information Technology
Robert Erle Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUCKLE INC2.32%1 192
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-4.46%100 022
KERING16.92%67 106
FAST RETAILING CO LTD5.92%46 014
ROSS STORES10.97%33 531
ZALANDO10.62%14 107
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.