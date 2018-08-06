Buckle : Street Style For Men

We warned you it was coming, one of fall's biggest trends for men - street style.

Street style is all about effortlessly standing out - lots of detail, a little grudge, and just the right amount of edge. Think graphic tees, distressed denim, and shoes that are easy to slip on and go. If you're going for that accidentally-stylish look, this is for you.

The thing about street style is it's all about originality, so here's our take.

Denim Domination

First things first, denim details matter - are you surprised? Rev up your denim with the latest moto jeans, all with destruction detailing, ribbed biker panels, and unique marbled washes.

Our favorite denim pick for that street aesthetic is by DOPE denim, followed closely by Crysp and Grindhouse.

Your moto jeans can't go it alone though, style them with a bold graphic tee and wrap a flannel around your waist. Show off your shoes by twist rolling the cuff of your moto skinnys, the messier the better.

Getting Graphic

We're pretty into graphic tees - so when we tell you that Sullen is killing it with graphics that live up to the streetwear lifestyle, we mean it. They're known for bringing tattoo artistry to life with bold, bright colors, and in-your-face designs that can't be missed.

Influenced by tattoo culture, Sullen blends the creativity of tattoos with cutting-edge fashion that we can't get enough of.

Keeping it Casual

If you're not quite ready to go all in with the latest in streetwear, you can still achieve an edgy look with some elevated basics.

We love black with anything really (especially Buckle Black), but paired with a light-wash denim and we now understand why opposites attract. The detail in your distressed denim won't go unnoticed either - trust us.

Throw on some shades and hit the street. We're thinking guy's night out?

Want More Streetwear Looks?

