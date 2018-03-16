The Buckle, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income
0
03/16/2018 | 11:51am CET
The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the
fiscal quarter ended February 3, 2018 was $42.0 million, or $0.87 per
share ($0.87 per share on a diluted basis). Net income for the fiscal
year ended February 3, 2018 was $89.7 million, or $1.86 per share ($1.85
per share on a diluted basis).
Net sales for the 14-week fiscal quarter ended February 3, 2018
increased 0.4 percent to $281.2 million from net sales of $280.0 million
for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended January 28, 2017.
Comparable store net sales for the 14-week period ended February 3, 2018
decreased 3.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year
14-week period ended February 4, 2017. Online sales increased 4.0
percent to $33.5 million for the 14-week period ended February 3, 2018,
compared to net sales of $32.2 million for the 13-week period ended
January 28, 2017.
Net sales for the 53-week fiscal year ended February 3, 2018 decreased
6.3 percent to $913.4 million from net sales of $974.9 million for the
52-week fiscal year ended January 28, 2017. Comparable store net sales
for the 53-week period ended February 3, 2018 decreased 7.2 percent from
comparable store net sales for the prior year 53-week period ended
February 4, 2017. Online sales decreased 1.6 percent to $98.2 million
for the 53-week period ended February 3, 2018, compared to net sales of
$99.8 million for the 52-week period ended January 28, 2017.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $42.0 million, or
$0.87 per share ($0.87 per share on a diluted basis), compared with
$36.0 million, or $0.75 per share ($0.74 per share on a diluted basis)
for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.
Net income for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018 was $89.7 million,
or $1.86 per share ($1.85 per share on a diluted basis), compared with
$98.0 million, or $2.04 per share ($2.03 per share on a diluted basis)
for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017.
Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to
discuss fourth quarter results. To participate in the call, please call
(800) 288-9626 for domestic calls or (612) 332-0637 for international
calls and reference the conference code 445869. A replay of the call
will be available for a two-week period beginning March 16, 2018 at
12:00 p.m. EDT by calling (800) 475-6701 for domestic calls or (320)
365-3844 for international calls and entering the conference code 445869.
About Buckle
Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories,
and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women.
Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of
fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the
Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska,
Buckle currently operates 456 retail stores in 43 states. As of the end
of the fiscal year, it operated 457 stores in 44 states compared with
467 stores in 44 states at the end of fiscal 2016.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT
OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve
material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on
factors which may be beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, the
Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the
Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it
clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not
be realized.
Note:News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc.
can be accessed at www.buckle.com on
the Internet.
THE BUCKLE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
14-Weeks Ended
13-Weeks Ended
53-Weeks Ended
52-Weeks Ended
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017 (1)
SALES, Net of returns and allowances
$
281,172
$
279,960
$
913,380
$
974,873
COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs)
147,933
154,277
533,357
577,705
Gross profit
133,239
125,683
380,023
397,168
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling
61,787
61,485
206,068
205,933
General and administrative
10,764
8,770
39,877
38,475
72,551
70,255
245,945
244,408
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
60,688
55,428
134,078
152,760
OTHER INCOME, Net
2,765
2,011
5,407
3,511
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
63,453
57,439
139,485
156,271
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
21,418
21,444
49,778
58,310
NET INCOME
$
42,035
$
35,995
$
89,707
$
97,961
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.87
$
0.75
$
1.86
$
2.04
Diluted
$
0.87
$
0.74
$
1.85
$
2.03
Basic weighted average shares
48,346
48,177
48,250
48,125
Diluted weighted average shares
48,498
48,335
48,373
48,256
(1) Derived from audited financial statements
THE BUCKLE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
February 3, 2018
January 28, 2017 (1)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
165,086
$
196,536
Short-term investments
50,833
49,994
Receivables
8,588
8,210
Inventory
118,007
125,694
Prepaid expenses and other assets
18,070
6,023
Total current assets
360,584
386,457
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
459,043
459,359
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(309,497
)
(290,364
)
149,546
168,995
LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS
21,453
18,092
OTHER ASSETS
6,533
6,303
Total assets
$
538,116
$
579,847
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
29,387
$
25,079
Accrued employee compensation
22,307
26,906
Accrued store operating expenses
15,646
14,695
Gift certificates redeemable
18,202
21,199
Income taxes payable
12,364
10,737
Total current liabilities
97,906
98,616
DEFERRED COMPENSATION
15,154
13,092
DEFERRED RENT LIABILITY
33,808
37,600
Total liabilities
146,868
149,308
COMMITMENTS
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value;
48,816,170 and 48,622,780 shares issued and outstanding at February
3, 2018 and January 28, 2017, respectively