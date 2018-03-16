The Buckle, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended February 3, 2018 was $42.0 million, or $0.87 per share ($0.87 per share on a diluted basis). Net income for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018 was $89.7 million, or $1.86 per share ($1.85 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 14-week fiscal quarter ended February 3, 2018 increased 0.4 percent to $281.2 million from net sales of $280.0 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended January 28, 2017. Comparable store net sales for the 14-week period ended February 3, 2018 decreased 3.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 14-week period ended February 4, 2017. Online sales increased 4.0 percent to $33.5 million for the 14-week period ended February 3, 2018, compared to net sales of $32.2 million for the 13-week period ended January 28, 2017.

Net sales for the 53-week fiscal year ended February 3, 2018 decreased 6.3 percent to $913.4 million from net sales of $974.9 million for the 52-week fiscal year ended January 28, 2017. Comparable store net sales for the 53-week period ended February 3, 2018 decreased 7.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 53-week period ended February 4, 2017. Online sales decreased 1.6 percent to $98.2 million for the 53-week period ended February 3, 2018, compared to net sales of $99.8 million for the 52-week period ended January 28, 2017.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $42.0 million, or $0.87 per share ($0.87 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $36.0 million, or $0.75 per share ($0.74 per share on a diluted basis) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Net income for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018 was $89.7 million, or $1.86 per share ($1.85 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $98.0 million, or $2.04 per share ($2.03 per share on a diluted basis) for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2017.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 456 retail stores in 43 states. As of the end of the fiscal year, it operated 457 stores in 44 states compared with 467 stores in 44 states at the end of fiscal 2016.

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 14-Weeks Ended 13-Weeks Ended 53-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended February 3, 2018 January 28, 2017 February 3, 2018 January 28, 2017 (1) SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 281,172 $ 279,960 $ 913,380 $ 974,873 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 147,933 154,277 533,357 577,705 Gross profit 133,239 125,683 380,023 397,168 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 61,787 61,485 206,068 205,933 General and administrative 10,764 8,770 39,877 38,475 72,551 70,255 245,945 244,408 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 60,688 55,428 134,078 152,760 OTHER INCOME, Net 2,765 2,011 5,407 3,511 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 63,453 57,439 139,485 156,271 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 21,418 21,444 49,778 58,310 NET INCOME $ 42,035 $ 35,995 $ 89,707 $ 97,961 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.75 $ 1.86 $ 2.04 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.74 $ 1.85 $ 2.03 Basic weighted average shares 48,346 48,177 48,250 48,125 Diluted weighted average shares 48,498 48,335 48,373 48,256 (1) Derived from audited financial statements

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS February 3,

2018 January 28,

2017 (1) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,086 $ 196,536 Short-term investments 50,833 49,994 Receivables 8,588 8,210 Inventory 118,007 125,694 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,070 6,023 Total current assets 360,584 386,457 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 459,043 459,359 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (309,497 ) (290,364 ) 149,546 168,995 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 21,453 18,092 OTHER ASSETS 6,533 6,303 Total assets $ 538,116 $ 579,847 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 29,387 $ 25,079 Accrued employee compensation 22,307 26,906 Accrued store operating expenses 15,646 14,695 Gift certificates redeemable 18,202 21,199 Income taxes payable 12,364 10,737 Total current liabilities 97,906 98,616 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 15,154 13,092 DEFERRED RENT LIABILITY 33,808 37,600 Total liabilities 146,868 149,308 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; 48,816,170 and 48,622,780 shares issued and outstanding at February 3, 2018 and January 28, 2017, respectively 488 486 Additional paid-in capital 144,279 139,398 Retained earnings 246,570 290,737 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (89 ) (82 ) Total stockholders’ equity 391,248 430,539 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 538,116 $ 579,847 (1) Derived from audited financial statements

