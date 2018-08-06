Transit : Airstream Commences Delivery of 2019 Trailers with Buddy Cloud Technology

ASX MARKET RELEASE

Airstream Commences Delivery of 2019 Trailers with Buddy Cloud Technology

SUMMARY

• Airstream, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), has commenced delivering their 2019 Airstream vehicle product line, introducing Buddy Cloud technology in select models featuring "Smart Control Technology"

• The launch of deliveries initiates the provision of operation and support services by Buddy which will entitle Buddy to a monthly fee payable per vehicle activated

• Airstream plans to offer "retro-fit kits" for existing vehicles to be upgraded with the Buddy Cloud-powered functionality

• There is no cap on the fee structure and the monthly fee per vehicle activated is payable to Buddy for the life of the vehicle's online connectivity, unless the master services agreement is terminated by either party.

6 August 2018 - Adelaide, Australia

Buddy Platform Limited (ASX:BUD) ("Buddy" or the "Company"), the Internet of Things ("IoT") data management, processing and control platform, is pleased to announce that Thor Industries Inc. (via its wholly owned subsidiary, Airstream Inc. ("Airstream"), manufacturer of the world's most iconic recreational vehicles), has commenced delivery of their 2019 product line featuring Smart Control Technology to control and monitor systems and amenities from anywhere. Airstream's Smart Control Technology helps keep their customers connected to the comforts of home, even when they're far from it. This milestone marks Airstream's first retail product to include Buddy Cloud technology which will enhance an already premium customer experience. The first vehicles are expected to reach dealer showrooms this month.

Pursuant to the statement of work (SoW) under its existing Master Services Agreement (MSA) (refer to ASX announcement dated 20 March 2018), activation of Buddy Cloud technology integrated with the delivered vehicles will initiate the provision of operation and support services by Buddy to Airstream, entitling Buddy to a monthly fee payable per vehicle activated. This fee is payable for every connected vehicle with an activated Buddy Cloud powered component, for the life of the connectivity in each vehicle, unless the MSA is terminated (note that either party may terminate on 30 days notice).

Airstream also plans to offer a "retro-fit kit" for older vehicles seeking the functionality powered by the Buddy Cloud integration.

"We are very proud of the Buddy Cloud based solution we delivered to Airstream for their recreational vehicles, as well as the close relationship we've developed with them over the past couple years. We're also excited to finally be able to share the brand within the Thor family into which our technology is being shipped", said David McLauchlan, CEO of Buddy Platform. "As they move into the delivery phase, we are grateful for the opportunity to not only contribute to such an iconic product but also for the opportunity to apply our Buddy Cloud solution in a manner highly correlated to Buddy Ohm. We look forward to other applications where we can add value by connecting people with their environments to simplify and make their experience more efficient."

The SoW continues to remain in effect and the additional revenue to be derived from the vehicles activated is incremental to this. Buddy will continue to receive a fixed monthly retainer (refer to the ASX announcement dated 20 March 2018).

Given that Buddy's ongoing operations and support of Airstream and their products is conditional upon the requirements of Airstream, their unit volume sales and the number of vehicles activated, Buddy management is unable to offer guidance on revenue potential due to the uncertain nature, however, will provide a market update should this change.

Investors are reminded that Buddy will be hosting a webinar to review the Q4 FY2018 Quarterly 4C filing on 9 August 2018 (this Thursday at 11am AEST), and will discuss this Airstream milestone as part of a general business update on the call. Details are available on Buddy'swebsite at http://buddy.com.

About Buddy

Buddy Platform Limited (BUD.ASX) provides highly scalable Internet of Things data aggregation and management infrastructure by way of three unique offerings - Buddy Cloud, Buddy Ohm and Parse on Buddy. The Buddy Cloud offers smart city providers a globally scalable data ingestment and management platform. Buddy Ohm, a complete and low cost solution for facility resource monitoring and verification, connects systems that were never designed to work together, while turning energy savings into a strategic asset. Parse on Buddy is a mobile backend as a service (mBaaS) built on the world's most popular BaaS technology. Buddy Platform is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, with offices in Seattle, Washington.

For more information, visit www.buddy.com.

###

Buddy Platform Contact:

Brian Seitz, VP of Marketing & Communications Phone: +1 (206) 745-9079

Email: [email protected]