Transit : Ohm Launches in Six New Markets

01/12/2018 | 05:59am CET

ASX MARKET RELEASE

Digicel Launches Buddy Ohm in new Caribbean and Central American markets

SUMMARY

  • Digicel Group, exclusive distributor & reseller of Buddy Ohm in the Caribbean and Central America has launched sales in Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Bermuda, Aruba, St. Vincent and Panama

  • Product sold as "Ohm by Digicel" in all Digicel's Caribbean and Central American markets

  • Roll out affirms Digicel's focus on broad distribution throughout their 26 markets in this territory.

11 January - Las Vegas, Nevada

Buddy Platform Limited(ASX:BUD)("Buddy" or the "Company"), the Internet of Things ("IoT") data management, processing and control platform, today announced from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, that Digicel Group, its channel sales partner for the Caribbean and Central America, has launched Buddy Ohm for sale in Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Bermuda, Aruba, St. Vincent and Panama.

The expansion of Buddy Ohm sales to these new territories comes in addition to the markets already announced on December 11 in the Caribbean and Central America, including El Salvador, Curaçao and Bonaire. Under the exclusive distribution and reseller agreement in place with Digicel, there will ultimately be 26 countries and territories into which Buddy Ohm is sold. It is expected that this roll out will be concluded by end of February 2018.

The Company will advise the market on additional market roll outs as they occur.

About Buddy

Buddy Platform Limited(ASX:BUD)provides highly scalable Internet of Things data aggregation and management infrastructure by way of three unique offerings - Buddy Cloud, Buddy Ohm and Parse on Buddy. The Buddy Cloud offers smart city providers a globally scalable data ingestment and management platform. Buddy Ohm, a complete and low-cost solution for facility resource monitoring and verification, connects systems that were never designed to work together, while turning energy savings into a strategic asset. Parse on Buddy is a mobile backend as a service (mBaaS) built on the world's most popular BaaS technology. Buddy Platform is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, with offices in Seattle, Washington.

For more information, visit www.buddy.com.

###

Buddy Platform Contact:

Brian Seitz, VP of Marketing and Communications

Phone: +1 (206) 745-9079

Email: [email protected]

Buddy Platform Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 04:59:06 UTC.

