Budimex : Current report no 53 / 2018

Date: July 26, 2018 7:54 AM

In connection with providing the financial information to the holding entity of Budimex S.A., i.e. Ferrovial SA, the Management Board of Budimex SA hereby discloses to the general public some selected financial information from the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Budimex Group, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first half of 2018 and the comparable figures for the similar period of 2017.

Net revenue from sales of products, services, goods and materials: PLN 3,302,661 thousand as compared to PLN 2,721,772 thousand in the first half of 2017.

Gross profit on sales: PLN 286,491 thousand as compared to PLN 352,094 thousand in the first half of 2017.

Operating profit: PLN 170,124 thousand as compared to PLN 249,154 thousand in the first half of 2017.

Profit before tax: PLN 163,361 thousand as compared to PLN 243,689 thousand in the first half of 2017.

Net profit: PLN 128,088 thousand as compared to PLN 194,781 thousand in the first half of 2017.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the holding entity: PLN 128,047 thousand as compared to PLN 194,638 thousand in the first half of 2017.

In the first six months of 2018, the developer segment (Budimex Nieruchomości Sp. z o.o.) pre-sold 509 apartments net (excluding reservations) and sold 1 107, while in the same period in 2017, the records showed 886 pre-sold apartments and 892 units sold upon notarial deeds.

The Budimex Group's order book after the first six months of 2018 was PLN 10.78 billion compared to PLN 9.61 billion at the end of the first half of 2017.

The value of contracts signed by the Budimex Group in the first half of 2018 was PLN 3.36 billion as compared to PLN 3.17 billion in the first half of 2017.

The net cash position of the Budimex Group, including own cash and short-term securities less external financing sources, stood at PLN 734 million as at 30 June 2018. As at 30 June 2017, the net cash position of the Budimex Group was PLN 1,288 million.

Capital expenditures on non-financial non-current assets incurred in the first half of 2018 amounted to PLN 43 million. Additionally, in the first half of 2018, the Group companies purchased land for future development projects worth PLN 60 million.

The attached table presents the results of reporting segments of the Budimex Group for the first half of 2018 and comparable data for the corresponding period of 2017.

Selected financial information for the first half of 2018