Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange Sofia AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA AD (BSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bulgarian Stock Exchange Sofia : Press release by BSE-Sofia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:43am CEST
31-07-2018
- Information by BSE-Sofia (Press release by BSE-Sofia)

Bulgarian Stock Exchange held an Earnings Call for H1 of 2018 on 30 July 2018 at 16:00 h. Ivo Stankov, Investor relations director, and Ivan Takev, CEO of the Exchange, presented the financial standings of the company for the aforementioned period, the development of BSE's current projects and its plans for the near future.
The presentation was held as a webinar. The webinar was held in the English language only. A recording of the BSE-Sofia H1 2018 Earnings Call is available at the BSE-Sofia Youtube channel.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 09:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE S
11:43aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
07/24BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
07/13BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
07/12BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Information by BSE-Sofia
PU
07/10BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Insider information
PU
06/26BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
06/22BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Minutes from a GMS
PU
06/21BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
06/19BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Information by BSE-Sofia
PU
06/18BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Insider information
PU
More news
Financials (BGN)
Sales 2018 6,28 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 40,8 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,02  BGN
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Takev Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA AD24
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP INC2.30%9 851
ASX LTD20.89%9 510
NEX GROUP PLC69.00%5 211
MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO--.--%3 680
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES4.93%2 849
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.