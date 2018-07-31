Bulgarian Stock Exchange Sofia : Press release by BSE-Sofia

(Press release by BSE-Sofia)

Bulgarian Stock Exchange held an Earnings Call for H1 of 2018 on 30 July 2018 at 16:00 h. Ivo Stankov, Investor relations director, and Ivan Takev, CEO of the Exchange, presented the financial standings of the company for the aforementioned period, the development of BSE's current projects and its plans for the near future.

The presentation was held as a webinar. The webinar was held in the English language only. A recording of the BSE-Sofia H1 2018 Earnings Call is available at the BSE-Sofia Youtube channel.