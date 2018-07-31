Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Notification of director's resignation

Ref. SET 61/10
Subject: Notification of director's resignationTo:
31 July 2018
President
The Stock Exchange of ThailandPlease be advised that Dr. Pansak Sugkraroek has resigned as a Director of Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited effective on 31 July 2018.
Yours faithfully,(Dr. Chanvit Tanphiphat, MD)
Chairman of the Board
