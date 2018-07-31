Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co Ltd    BH   TH0168A10Z01

BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC CO LTD (BH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bumrungrad Hospital Public : Notification of director's resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 08:14am CEST

Ref. SET 61/10

Subject: Notification of director's resignationTo:

31 July 2018

President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandPlease be advised that Dr. Pansak Sugkraroek has resigned as a Director of Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited effective on 31 July 2018.

Yours faithfully,(Dr. Chanvit Tanphiphat, MD)

Chairman of the Board

Disclaimer

Bumrungrad Hospital pcl published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:11:40 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC
08:14aBUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of director's resignation
PU
05/09BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification on the publication of Minutes of AGM o..
PU
04/26BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending..
PU
04/26BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Reviewed Quarter 1 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
03/07BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/22BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of resolutions setting forth the Gener..
PU
02/22BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31..
PU
01/03BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the right to convert Preferred Shar..
PU
2017BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Opportunity for shareholders to propose AGM Agenda
PU
2017BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification on changes regarding the appointment o..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Sl.. 
2015INSIDER BUYS AND SELLS : Hess Corp., Microsoft 
2015INSIDERINSIGHTS.COM DAILY ROUND UP 2 : Hes, fang, ardx, bh 
2015Fast Casual Not McDonald's Only Problem 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 19 323 M
EBIT 2018 5 200 M
Net income 2018 4 295 M
Finance 2018 5 330 M
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 32,58
P/E ratio 2019 29,97
EV / Sales 2018 6,57x
EV / Sales 2019 6,15x
Capitalization 132 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 204  THB
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linda Lisahapanya Managing Director & Executive Director
Chanvit Tanphiphat Chairman
Artirat Charukitpipat Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Beasley Love Chief Financial Officer
Dickon Smart-Grill Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PUBLIC CO LTD3 980
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)41.22%43 418
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-2.73%30 940
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.20%17 803
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.66%14 579
DAVITA-3.38%12 246
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.