Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bunge Ltd    BG   BMG169621056

BUNGE LTD (BG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/06 08:09:54 pm
66.295 USD   +0.31%
07:48pBunge's agribusiness head to leave company
RE
02:01pBUNGE : Announces Retirement of Agribusiness President, Brian Thomse..
PR
11:07aBUNGE : Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bunge's agribusiness head to leave company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Global grain trader Bunge Ltd said on Monday that the head of its largest unit, agribusiness, is retiring, days after the company reported a surprise quarterly loss.

Brian Thomsen, 51, made "a personal decision" to step down at the end of the year, according to a company statement.

Bunge said it would search for a replacement.

Thomsen has led the company's agribusiness unit, which includes its main operations of buying, trading and transporting grain, since May 2014.

Bunge has struggled to improve weak earnings linked to an oversupply of food commodities and to capitalize on trade disputes that have increased volatility in grain markets.

Last week, the company reported a loss in the April-to-June quarter after being caught wrong-footed in the soybean futures market with bets that the U.S.-China trade fight would be resolved.

The result was in stark contrast to trading rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc [CARG.UL], which reported strong profits in their most recent quarters.

ADM and commodity trader Glencore PLC have approached Bunge with takeover offers, although talks have not resulted in a deal. Last year, Bunge sweetened Thomsen's compensation package, along with that of other executives, in case of a takeover.

Bunge shares were up 0.4 percent at $66.35.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 0.72% 50.29 Delayed Quote.24.63%
BUNGE LTD 0.36% 66.3257 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
GLENCORE -1.29% 314 Delayed Quote.-18.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BUNGE LTD
07:48pBunge's agribusiness head to leave company
RE
04:26pBUNGE LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02:01pBUNGE : Announces Retirement of Agribusiness President, Brian Thomsen
PR
11:07aBUNGE : Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares
AQ
08/03BUNGE LIMITED : Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares
PR
08/01BUNGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
08/01BUNGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01BUNGE : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/01BUNGE LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/01BUNGE LTD : Bunge Limited to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:59aBunge ag trading chief Thomsen set to leave company 
08/05Wall St. Says These 50 Consumer Defensive Dogs Are Tops In August 
08/03Bunge declares $0.50 dividend 
08/01Bunge (BG) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/01Bunge Limited 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 47 180 M
EBIT 2018 1 265 M
Net income 2018 710 M
Debt 2018 5 057 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 13,55
P/E ratio 2019 11,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 9 323 M
Chart BUNGE LTD
Duration : Period :
Bunge Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNGE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 84,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Soren W. Schroder Chief Executive Officer & Director
L. Patrick Lupo Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Michael Boehlert Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique H. Boilini Independent Director
Ernest G. Bachrach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUNGE LTD-1.48%9 323
NESTLÉ-2.86%250 650
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-17.08%72 273
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.24%64 549
DANONE-2.50%54 033
GENERAL MILLS-20.32%28 031
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.