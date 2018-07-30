Log in
Bureau Veritas : issues new FSU notations and guidelines for the conversion of existing LNG carriers to FSRUs / FSUs

07/30/2018 | 10:17am CEST
  • The notation FSU - LNG provides the specific classification requirements including structure and safety aspects for floating units dedicated to store LNG that are neither designed nor built to transport LNG
  • The notation Liquefied Gas Carrier - FSU provides specific classification requirements including structure and safety aspects for floating units dedicated to store LNG that are also designed and built to transport LNG
  • The guidelines LNG Carrier Conversion to FSRU or FSU address the requirements for conversion of existing LNG carriers to either floating LNG gas storage units fitted with a regasification plant (FSRUs) or floating LNG gas storage units (FSUs)

Paris-La Défense, France, July [30], 2018- Bureau Veritas has issued new and updated notations and guidance to support the construction and operation of both Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs) and Floating Storage Units (FSUs).

Interest in FSRUs and FSUs is growing. Floating gas terminals offer operational flexibility, reduced timescales - from concept to operation, and cost effectiveness in comparison with onshore terminals. Additionally, converting existing LNG carriers offers a fast route to operational availability. There are more than 20 LNG carriers presently in laid-up condition. Many of them are candidates for conversion to floating terminal applications, such as FSRU or FSU operations.

The new conversion guidelines provide clear advice to the LNG industry in properly addressing issues that either will or may arise during the conversion of LNG carriers into FSRUs or FSUs, helping shipowners to either avoid or to overcome potential problems.

Matthieu de Tugny, COO, Bureau Veritas, Marine & Offshore said, 'With growing interest in floating gas terminals, working with industry stakeholders, we are providing the rule framework and guidance necessary to develop both FSRU and FSU terminals - both for newbuildings and conversions.'

'Last November, Bureau Veritas published NR645, the first rules document fully dedicated to Floating Storage and Regasification Units. These new notations and guidelines are further evidence of BV's classification leadership in both FSRUs and FSUs.'

Bureau Veritas and floating gas terminal leadership in the development of specific notations, regulations and tools: the first FSRU newbuild, delivered in 2005, was to BV class; the largest FSRU ever built is MOL's BV classed 263,000 m3 unit delivered in 2017; nearly 40% of the fleet in service is BV class. Additionally, a broad range of 2nd party services is provided by Bureau Veritas including: risk assessment and support including tools for sloshing analysis, mooring, CFD, hydro-structural assessments and ice/structure interaction.

Web links

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has around 74,000 employees in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories located all across the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

Capucine Rios
Communications & Events Manager
Bureau Veritas
+33 (0) 6 30 47 09 81

Disclaimer

Bureau Veritas SA published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 08:16:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 775 M
EBIT 2018 706 M
Net income 2018 355 M
Debt 2018 2 041 M
Yield 2018 2,60%
P/E ratio 2018 27,28
P/E ratio 2019 24,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,50x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 9 919 M
