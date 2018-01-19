Burkhalter Holding Ltd sells share in Alpiq Burkhalter Technik AG to Alpiq InTec AG.

Zurich, 19 January 2018

Alpiq Burkhalter Technik AG was founded under the name Atel Burkhalter Bahntechnik AG in 2006 by Atel Installationstechnik AG, Olten, Atel Gebäudetechnik AG, Zurich and Burkhalter Technics AG, Zurich, with the purpose of jointly implementing electrotechnical and electromechanical systems as a general contractor in the construction of the Gotthard Base Tunnel. In 2013, the company was renamed Alpiq Burkhalter Technik AG.

In view of its focus on the core business of electrical engineering, particularly electrical installation in construction, and after completing the electrotechnical installations for the construction of the Gotthard Base Tunnel, Burkhalter Holding Ltd has sold its shares in the joint venture. The proceeds from this deal had an impact of CHF +0.6 million on the Burkhalter Group's 2017 results.