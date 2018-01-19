Burkhalter : sells share in Alpiq Burkhalter Technik AG to Alpiq InTec AG.

Page 1 of 2

Burkhalter Holding Ltd sells share in Alpiq Burkhalter Technik AG to Alpiq InTec AG.

Burkhalter Holding Ltd is selling its 50 per cent share in Alpiq Burkhalter Technik AG to its joint venture partner Alpiq InTec AG.

Zurich, 19 January 2018

Alpiq Burkhalter Technik AG was founded under the name Atel Burkhalter Bahntechnik AG in 2006 by Atel Installationstechnik AG, Olten, Atel Gebäudetechnik AG, Zurich and Burkhalter Technics AG, Zurich, with the purpose of jointly implementing electrotechnical and electromechanical systems as a general contractor in the construction of the Gotthard Base Tunnel. In 2013, the company was renamed Alpiq Burkhalter Technik AG.

In view of its focus on the core business of electrical engineering, particularly electrical installation in construction, and after completing the electrotechnical installations for the construction of the Gotthard Base Tunnel, Burkhalter Holding Ltd has sold its shares in the joint venture. The proceeds from this deal had an impact of CHF +0.6 million on the Burkhalter Group's 2017 results.

The Burkhalter Group is the leading provider of electrical engineering services to the construction sector and currently has 45 operating companies at 99 locations in Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 it posted an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 44.2 million, Group profit of CHF 36.5 million and sales of CHF 512.6 million, and employed 2,995 people (FTEs, of which 678 apprentices). The Group is headquartered in Zurich. Burkhalter Holding Ltd is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol BRKN, security number 21225580, ISIN CH0212255803).

The Burkhalter Group's range of services commences at the site where power is required. We concentrate on providing electrical engineering services in and on buildings (including infrastructure facilities) and offer a full range of services that confirm the Swiss reputation for quality and precision: installations, switchboards, services, telematics, automation and security. In other words: 360° Swiss electrotechnics.