Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 1/29/2018 - The next four years at BVB - Adrian Tanase CEO of BVB in dialogue with journalists

01/27/2018 | 07:09pm EST

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) invites you to the first press conference of the new CEO of Bucharest Stock Exchange, Adrian Tanase. During the event, there will be presented the plans and priorities of the new CEO for the development of the local capital market.

Agenda:

09:00 -09:30 Arrival of participants and welcome coffee

09:30 -10:00 Adrian Tanase, CEO of Bucharest Stock Exchange

10:00 -11:00 Q&A session

Private interviews with media representatives are also possible

The press conference will take place on January 29th, starting at 9:30 at BVB Headquarters, 14th Floor, Aquarium Hall.

The event is dedicated to journalists only. Please confirm your participation to [email protected]

Thank you!

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2018 00:09:03 UTC.

