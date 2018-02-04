Log in
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI SA
Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 2/5/2018 - Official opening - Transgaz 10 years of performance on Bucharest Stock Exchange

02/04/2018

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)and Transgaz (TGN)invite you to attend the official opening of the trading session dedicated to the anniversary of a decade since the listing of Transgaz on the Main Market of BVB. Transgaz is the technical operator of the Romanian National Gas Transmission System implementing the national strategy for domestic and international gas transmission, gas dispatching as well as research and design, under conditions of efficiency, transparency, safety, non-discriminatory access and competitiveness, in compliance with the applicable Romanian and EU laws and standards on quality, performance, environment and sustainable development.

Agenda of the event:

09:15 AM - 09:45 Welcome guests

09:45 Official opening of the trading session

Adrian Tanase, CEO Bucharest Stock Exchange

09:50 - 10:40 Viorel Stefan, Vice Prime Minister

Petre Iulian Nicolescu, State Secretary, Minister of Economy

Dumitru Chirita, President, Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority

Lucian Anghel, President, Bucharest Stock Exchange

Ion Sterian, General Manager, Transgaz

10:40 - 10:55 Q&A

The event will take place on February 5th, starting from 9:45 AM at BVB Headquarters, 2nd Floor, Millenium Hall.

The event is free of charge but subject to registration below.

Thank you!

Event organized by:

Bucharest Stock Exchange published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 00:09:09 UTC.

