Bursa de Valori Bucuresti : 8/2/2018 - Almost 300 people participated in Made in Romania Entrepreneurship Forum

Almost 300 people participated in the Made in Romania Entrepreneurship Forum organized on August 1, 2018, by Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and its partners. Felix Patrascanu (FAN Courier), Mircea Turdean (Farmec), Marius Stefan (Autonom Rent-a-Car), Cristian Logofatu (Bittnet) and Radu Constantinescu (Qualitance) were the main speakers and shared their entrepreneurial experience.

'The big number of entrepreneurs who attended this event proves that the Bucharest Stock Exchange is on the right path to creating this community of Romanian entrepreneurs who, as we saw in the Made in Romania project, want to develop their business and are keen to learn from the experiences of more experienced entrepreneurs who succeeded in building successful business stories. Therefore, the Forum was a good opportunity to bring together entrepreneurs, consultants, analysts, investors to learn from each other so as to create useful synergies for the Romanian business environment', stated Lucian Anghel, Chairman of the Board of Governors from the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The Forum consisted of three sessions, and throughout the 5-hour event the audience had the chance to listen to the partners of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Iancu Guda (Coface Services Director & President of the Association of Financial and Banking Analysts in Romania, Felix Patrascanu (FAN Courier), Mircea Turdean (Farmec), Marius Stefan (Autonom Rent-a-Car), Cristian Logofatu (Bittnet) and Radu Constantinescu (Qualitance). The event was broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Bucharest Stock Exchange so that it could also be watched by the entrepreneurs who did not manage to be present at the Forum. The recording is available on the BVB Facebook page.

Bucharest Stock Exchange together with its partners will organize in the near future other events aimed at entrepreneurs, all of them being part of Made in Romania project. Through this event and the Made in Romania program, Bucharest Stock Exchange proves its determination to fulfill its mission to create and strengthen the Made in Romania entrepreneur's community, created the last year when the eponymous project was launched.

'Any business is powered by its founder's vision but also by money. In order for those two to move in the right direction, there is a need for strategy, people to guide the entrepreneurs and to support them in the areas where they lack experience such as legal, marketing, financing, etc. We could say that through the series of events we organize under the Made in Romania name, our aim is to create a «one-stop shop» where the entrepreneurs can find all that their company needs: advisors, investors, entrepreneurs like them with whom they can debate and even lay the foundation of business partnerships', stated Adrian Tanase, CEO of Bucharest Stock Exchange.

In the last years, the Bucharest Stock Exchange has focused on developing the local business environment, relying on a close collaboration with the entrepreneurs, institutional and retail investors, as well as other players on the capital market and Made in Romania remains the flagship of BVB's initiatives dedicated to entrepreneurs.

The main partners of the event were BCR, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, FAN Courier, Farmec, Garanti Bank, Grupul Financiar Banca Transilvania and PwC. The event was organized with the support of Antreprenoria (a program of Romanian Business Leaders), Romania - Portugal Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, Impact Hub, Investment Ready Academy, MateiDumitrescu.biz, TechAngels, Upgrader Community and Cariere Magazine.

About Made in Romania

Made in Romania was launched by the Bucharest Stock Exchange in February 2017, with the purpose of identifying and promoting Romania's top companies. Bucharest Stock Exchange's goal behind the Made in Romania project is to identify the future drivers of Romanian economy and support them throughout a full year, all in order to help them bring their businesses to the next level, by improving transparency, visibility, reputation and, most importantly, gaining access to capital needed for further growth and development. The participation in this project is free of charge and voluntary.