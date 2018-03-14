Log in
BUWOG AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/14/2018 | 02:10pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2018 / 14:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Emil
Last name(s): Riedl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Riedl
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BUWOG AG

b) LEI
391200ZJVS8OSFDIVL50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT00BUWOG001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance Takeover offer VONOVIA SE, precondition was fulfilled on March 12, 2018;

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.05 EUR 7 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.05 EUR 7 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BUWOG AG
Hietzinger Kai 131
1130 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.buwog.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41191  14.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
