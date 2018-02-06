BWP Trust : Taxable components of Interim Distribution to 31Dec17

7 February 2018
The Manager
Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge St
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir
Estimated taxable components of the interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2017
The following are details of the BWP Trust interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2017, including the taxable components, shown as cents per unit.
|
Ex-date:
|
28 December 2017
|
Record date:
|
29 December 2017
|
Date payable:
|
23 February 2018
|
Distribution per unit:
|
8.78 cents per unit
|
|
|
Tax deferred component
|
Interest component
|
Capital gains discount (CGT concession)
|
|
Total distribution (cents per unit)
|
* all amounts are shown as cents per unit
|
Total cash
|
Component
|
Component
|
distribution
|
subject to
|
subject to other
|
fund payment
|
non-resident
|
Australian income
|
withholding
|
withholding
|
0.61572
|
-
|
-
|
0.01050
|
-
|
0.01050
|
0.55752
|
0.55752
|
-
|
0.55752
|
0.55752
|
-
|
7.03874
|
7.03874
|
-
|
8.78000
|
8.15378
|
0.01050
Net capital gain Rental income
This distribution includes a "Fund Payment" of 8.15378 cents per unit, pursuant to Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953.
BWP Trust declares that it is a managed investment trust for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, in respect of the financial year ending
30 June 2018.
Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this notice for the purpose of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full-year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement, which will be sent to unitholders in August 2018.
K A Lange
Company Secretary
