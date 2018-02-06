Log in
End-of-day quote  - 02/06
2.88 AUD   -2.04%
BWP TRUST : Taxable components of Interim Distribution to 31Dec17
BWP TRUST : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BWP
BWP TRUST : DRP Allocation Price
02/06/2018 | 10:55pm CET

7 February 2018

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Estimated taxable components of the interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2017

The following are details of the BWP Trust interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2017, including the taxable components, shown as cents per unit.

Ex-date:

28 December 2017

Record date:

29 December 2017

Date payable:

23 February 2018

Distribution per unit:

8.78 cents per unit

Tax deferred component

Interest component

Capital gains discount (CGT concession)

Total distribution (cents per unit)

* all amounts are shown as cents per unit

Total cash

Component

Component

distribution

subject to

subject to other

fund payment

non-resident

Australian income

withholding

withholding

0.61572

-

-

0.01050

-

0.01050

0.55752

0.55752

-

0.55752

0.55752

-

7.03874

7.03874

-

8.78000

8.15378

0.01050

Net capital gain Rental income

This distribution includes a "Fund Payment" of 8.15378 cents per unit, pursuant to Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953.

BWP Trust declares that it is a managed investment trust for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, in respect of the financial year ending

30 June 2018.

Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this notice for the purpose of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full-year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement, which will be sent to unitholders in August 2018.

K A Lange

Company Secretary

BWP Trust published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2018 21:54:13 UTC.

