BWP Trust : Taxable components of Interim Distribution to 31Dec17

7 February 2018

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 20 Bridge St

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Estimated taxable components of the interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2017

The following are details of the BWP Trust interim distribution for the half-year ended 31 December 2017, including the taxable components, shown as cents per unit.

Ex-date: 28 December 2017 Record date: 29 December 2017 Date payable: 23 February 2018 Distribution per unit: 8.78 cents per unit

Tax deferred component Interest component Capital gains discount (CGT concession) Total distribution (cents per unit) * all amounts are shown as cents per unit Total cash Component Component distribution subject to subject to other fund payment non-resident Australian income withholding withholding 0.61572 - - 0.01050 - 0.01050 0.55752 0.55752 - 0.55752 0.55752 - 7.03874 7.03874 - 8.78000 8.15378 0.01050 Net capital gain Rental income

This distribution includes a "Fund Payment" of 8.15378 cents per unit, pursuant to Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953.

BWP Trust declares that it is a managed investment trust for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, in respect of the financial year ending

30 June 2018.

Australian resident unitholders should not rely on this notice for the purpose of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full-year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement, which will be sent to unitholders in August 2018.

K A Lange

Company Secretary