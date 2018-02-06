BWP Trust : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BWP

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name BWP TRUST

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BWP - ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 7, 2018

Reason for the Update

Update of distribution estimate for the actual payable for the six months ending 31 December 2017

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BWP TRUST

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ARSN

1.3 ASX issuer code

BWP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement Update of distribution estimate for the actual payable for the six months ending 31 December 2017

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Wednesday December 13, 2017

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 7, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

BWP

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday December 31, 2017

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday December 29, 2017

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday December 28, 2017

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday February 23, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

AUD 0.08780000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced

Wednesday February 7, 2018

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.08780000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.08780000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.08750000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

Upon the announcement of the actual distribution which is expected to be made on Wednesday, 7 February 2018, a separate ASX announcement will be made outlining the distribution component that comprises a "fund payment" pursuant to Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953.

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday January 2, 2018 17:00:00

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Monday January 8, 2018

Monday February 5, 2018

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The allocation price for the units under DRP was calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average unit price on each of the 20 consecutive trading days from and including 8 January 2018 to 5 February 2018.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 3.01000

Friday February 23, 2018

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

For further information regarding the DRP please go to the Investors, Distribution Reinvestment Plan, section of the Trust's website, www.bwptrust.com.au.

Alternatively contact the registry, Computershare at www.investorcentre.com/bwp or by telephone on 1300 136 972 (within Australia).

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Units to be allocated under the DRP will be acquired on-market and transferred to participants on 23 February 2018. A broker will be engaged to assist in this process.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary