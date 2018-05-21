BWX : Australia's BWX Ltd says CEO, Bain Capital make $603 million offer

Log in
BWX LTD
05/18
4.41 AUD   -3.92%
05/21/2018 | 11:21am CEST

(Reuters) - Australia's BWX Ltd, a marketer of branded skin and hair care products, said on Monday it received an unsolicited takeover offer from two of its senior executives and Bain Capital, valuing the company at A$803 million ($603 million).

The offer of A$6.60 per share, or alternatively, a 75 percent payment in scrip for the newly incorporated entity and the rest in cash, came from BWX's chief executive and finance director in partnership with Bain Capital Private Equity and its affiliates, the company said in statement.

The offer is a 50 percent premium over BWX's closing price of A$4.41 on Monday.

"The main interest for us is the trading performance of the business...our share price has taken a hit since the half-year results and this is a fairly opportunistic approach," said BWX Independent Director Ian Campbell.

The company was working to understand the structure of the deal and how the business would be managed, he said.

The BWX board recommended that shareholders take no action while an independent committee considered the proposal.

The offer from Chief Executive Officer John Humble, Finance Director Aaron Finlay and Bain Capital is conditional upon a unanimous recommendation from the committee, the statement said.

The company's shares, which hit an all-time high in January at A$8.19, saw a sharp drop to A$4.96 after reporting a 34 percent fall its half-year net profit in February.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Darren Schuettler)

By Susan Mathew

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 162 M
EBIT 2018 41,5 M
Net income 2018 21,8 M
Debt 2018 39,3 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 23,46
P/E ratio 2019 12,92
EV / Sales 2018 3,59x
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
Capitalization 541 M
Chart BWX LTD
Duration : Period :
BWX Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | BWX | AU000000BWX7 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BWX LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,19  AUD
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Humble Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Denis Shelley Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron John Finlay Finance Director, Secretary & Director
Ian A. Campbell Non-Executive Director
David Fenlon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BWX LTD-41.67%406
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-19.50%185 980
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-0.89%163 742
UNILEVER (NL)1.86%163 672
UNILEVER0.30%163 672
RECKITT BENCKISER-16.53%55 885
