Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  C.banner International Holdings Ltd    1028   BMG2008E1003

C.BANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (1028)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

House of Fraser settles CVA challenge from landlords

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 11:13pm CEST
The exterior of the King William Street branch of House of Fraser can be seen here in central London

(Reuters) - House of Fraser said on Sunday it had settled with a group of landlords that had challenged the retailer's restructuring plan that includes the closure of 31 of its 59 stores early next year.

The group of landlords had filed petitions to Scottish courts in July against House of Fraser's so-called Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

House of Fraser said in a statement that it had settled the litigation to remove any risk to the discussions with investors that the company was trying to conclude.

The group of landlords said in a statement, "the terms of the settlement are confidential but we can confirm that we have agreed to withdraw our legal challenge to the CVA."

The struggling British department store group's CVA, which allows firms to avoid insolvency or administration, was approved by its creditors in June, paving the way for store closures and up to 6,000 job losses.

The rescue deal has since been thrown into doubt after C.banner, an international retailer which had agreed in May to buy a 51 percent stake in House of Fraser, cancelled a planned share placing that would have funded the deal and announced a profit warning.

CVAs have also been adopted this year by fellow UK retail strugglers - fashion chain New Look, floor coverings group Carpetright and mother-and-baby goods retailer Mothercare.

A string of UK retailers have either gone out of business or announced plans to close shops in recent months as they struggle with subdued consumer spending, rising labour costs and higher business property taxes as well as growing online competition.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
C.BANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
CARPETRIGHT PLC 2.62% 25.5 Delayed Quote.-85.39%
MOTHERCARE PLC 10.55% 28.3 Delayed Quote.-56.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on C.BANNER INTERNATIONAL HOL
08/05House of Fraser settles CVA challenge from landlords
RE
08/02C BANNER INTERNATIONAL : .banner expets interim net turns red to RMB20m
AQ
08/01C BANNER INTERNATIONAL : Future of House of Fraser in doubt after C.banner cance..
RE
06/22Era ends as House of Fraser to axe 31 stores and 6,000 jobs
AQ
06/22C BANNER INTERNATIONAL : House of Fraser confirms closures including Camberley a..
AQ
06/08C BANNER INTERNATIONAL : House of Fraser landlords up in arms over CVA rent cuts
AQ
06/08HOUSE OF FRASER : Surrey councils react to 'disappointing' planned closures of E..
AQ
06/07House of Fraser to shut 31 stores, 6,000 jobs at risk
RE
06/07UK's House of Fraser to shut 31 stores, 6,000 jobs at risk
RE
06/05C BANNER INTERNATIONAL : Retail giant rejects rescue bid rumours
AQ
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Zhao President, CEO & Executive Director
Yi Xi Chen Chairman
Yuan Zhenhua Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bing Wen Miao Non-Executive Director
Li Huo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C.BANNER INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD0.00%188
ABC-MART INC-6.46%4 509
CCC SA-26.07%2 403
DSW INC.29.75%2 228
CHIYODA CO LTD-23.63%849
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC41.36%644
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.