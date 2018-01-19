Log in
C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC
C&J Energy Services : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/19/2018 | 01:01pm CET

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 22, 2018, before the market open.  In conjunction with this release, C&J Energy Services has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. E.T. (9:00 a.m. C.T.) on Thursday, February 22, 2018, which will be webcast live.  Information on how to access the conference call and webcast is set forth below:

What:

C&J Energy Services' Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

When:

Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. E.T. (9:00 a.m. C.T.)   



Where:

Live via phone by calling U.S. (Toll Free): 1-855-560-2574 or International: 1-412-542-4160 and asking for the "C&J Energy Services' Earnings Call," or live via webcast at www.cjenergy.com on the Investor Relations page.  Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through March 1, 2018 and may be accessed by calling U.S. (Toll Free): 1-877-344-7529 or International: 1-412-317-0088, using the access code: 10116231.  An archive of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call at www.cjenergy.com on the Investor Relations page.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services is a leading provider of well construction and intervention, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies.  We offer a comprehensive suite of services throughout the life cycle of the well, including fracturing, cased-hole wireline and pumping, cementing, coiled tubing, directional drilling, rig services, fluids management, artificial lift and other well support services.  We are headquartered in Houston, Texas and operate across all active onshore basins of the continental United States.  For additional information, please visit www.cjenergy.com.

C&J Energy Services Investor Contact

Daniel E. Jenkins
Vice President – Investor Relations
[email protected] 
1-713-260-9986

C&J Energy Services Logo. (PRNewsFoto/C&J Energy Services, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cj-energy-services-announces-timing-of-fourth-quarter-2017-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300585014.html

SOURCE C&J Energy Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
