News Summary

CA Technologies : Sponsors South African Student in Global Initiative to Help Develop the Next Generation of Responsible Leaders

07/26/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

MORGES, Switzerland, July 26, 2018 - CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) has announced it is supporting the Young Global Pioneers (YGP) Talent Network, which includes sponsoring a South African student on a three-week intensive learning program to help nurture the next generation of responsible and global-minded leaders.

Thabang Maake, a 24-year-old student from the Mamelodi Pretoria SOS Children's Village programme, has been awarded the scholarship sponsored by CA Technologies. He was selected from a shortlist of candidates in the country who were nominated by various educational and community organizations to take part in the program. Thabang is currently studying Public Administration and Communications at the University of South Africa - while taking on the role as primary caregiver and bread-winner for his two younger siblings.

'Responsible leadership is crucial to building competitive and sustainable economies - and CA Technologies is proud to support the YGP Talent Network and invest in empowering the next generation of responsible leaders who will go on to make a positive difference in society. Thabang has an enquiring mind and a strong interest in cultures together with a keen desire to understand how countries manage their challenges. With his leadership qualities and motivation, he now has a fantastic opportunity to take these forward to achieve great outcomes,' said Marco Comastri, General Manager, Europe, Middle East & Africa, CA Technologies.

Run by Danish non-profit organization Young Global Pioneers, the annual program is designed for youngsters aged between 19 and 25 and aims to ignite global curiosity, empathy and aspiration in the next generation - while enhancing intercultural skills and creating global youth networks. This year's learning journey will start on July 29 and will see the group of young people travel together around Tanzania and Zanzibar to connect with different cultures while learning about the history, opportunities and challenges in the regions they visit. They will meet with local entrepreneurs and business leaders as part of their learning experience, which covers a variety of subjects - from the principles of a circular economy to developing emotional intelligence and innovative reflective thinking.

Dr. Birgitte Hagemann Snabe, YGP's CEO and Founder, said: 'The world needs responsible leaders to provide innovative solutions to global challenges - and we are delighted that CA Technologies is supporting our efforts to ignite global curiosity, empathy and aspiration in the next generation.'

With approximately 25 young people across the globe selected to take part each year, receiving a placement in the program is a significant achievement. The criteria is based on an assessment of the nominee's leadership capabilities, interest in intercultural understanding, awareness of the importance of global networking, and aspirations to build a better world.

Supporting this initiative strengthens the commitment by CA Technologies to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, which are highlighted in the Company's 2017 sustainability report. Investing in the next generation of innovators and leaders by inspiring under-18s to consider future careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) is championed by the Company's Create Tomorrow program in EMEA.

Participants for the 2018 YGP Talent Network come from Brazil, China, Denmark, Germany, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Tanzania, Turkey, USA and Vietnam.

Follow CA Technologies

Twitter
Social Media Page
Press Releases
Blogs

Disclaimer

CA Technologies - CA Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:45:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
