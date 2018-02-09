Log in
Exclusive: BMC Software explores IPO: sources

02/09/2018

(Reuters) - U.S. business software company BMC Software Inc [BSII.UL] is holding conversations with investment banks about an initial public offering (IPO) that could value it at more than $10 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The move comes as the private equity firms that control BMC - Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital - consider ways to start cashing out on their investment after taking the company private in 2013 in a $6.9 billion leveraged buyout.

BMC has held discussions with banks in recent weeks about appointing underwriters for an IPO, the sources said. The timing of the IPO has not been decided, and the deliberations have not been affected by this week's stock market volatility, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. BMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Bain and Golden Gate declined to comment.

Based in Houston, BMC provides software that helps corporations organize their information technology management functions. It generated revenue of $1.8 billion for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, according to Moody's.

BMC has been facing increasing competition from so-called software-as-a-service technology rivals, and last year explored a merger with peer CA Inc. That deal fell through over challenges in agreeing upon debt financing terms, sources said at the time.

BMC's mainframe software business is estimated to generate approximately half of the company's operating profit and cash flow, yet it is a flat to modestly declining business, Moody's said in a research note in November.

January was the strongest month for IPOs on record in terms of proceeds, however IPO activity was blunted this week by wild swings in the U.S. stock market. The receptivity of the IPO market will hinge on such volatility subsiding.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New YorkEditing by Matthew Lewis)

By Greg Roumeliotis

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 235 M
EBIT 2018 1 543 M
Net income 2018 439 M
Finance 2018 432 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 30,80
P/E ratio 2019 16,53
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 13 670 M
Chart CA TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
CA Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | CA | US12673P1057 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CA TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 35,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Gregoire Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ayman Sayed President & Chief Product Officer
Arthur Frederic Weinbach Non-Executive Chairman
Kieran J. McGrath Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Otto Berkes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CA TECHNOLOGIES2.16%13 670
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.76%655 817
ORACLE CORPORATION3.36%195 486
SAP-10.03%126 668
ADOBE SYSTEMS9.76%91 273
INTUIT2.22%39 051
