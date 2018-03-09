CABN HLDGADR : Cablevisión Holding Announces Fourth Quarter and Accumulated 2017 Results 0 03/09/2018 | 01:40am CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company" - BCBA: CVH; LSE: CVH), announced today its results for the fourth quarter 2017 period as well the accumulated annual figure (for the period of May 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017) since the Company's inception this year. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in Argentine Pesos (Ps.), unless otherwise indicated. Operations include cable television, Internet access and telephony services, in Argentina and certain neighboring countries, through its subsidiary Cablevisión, which is the largest cable television operator in Latin America in terms of number of subscribers. This Company also provides high-speed Internet access under the Fibertel brand and telephony services through Nextel. CVH Highlights 2017: Revenues and EBITDA reached Ps. 28,399.7 million and Ps. 10,181.7 million, respectively for 2017. EBITDA margin was 35.9%.

Financial result, net totaled Ps. (3,720.3) million in 2017. This was mainly due to the impact of the peso depreciation on dollar-denominated debt.

Income for the period totaled Ps. 2,227.0 million in 2017. Income for the period attributable to Equity Shareholders was Ps. 781.8 million.

On December 21, 2017 , ENACON approved the merger between Cablevisión S.A. (subsidiary) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO, BCBA: TECO2), which was announced on June 30, 2017 .

On December 27, 2017 , CVH exercised the call option granted by Fintech Advisory Inc. and its subsidiaries, Fintech Telecom LLC and Fintech Media LLC. Consequently, CVH acquired a 6.08% stake in the shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. post-merger.

On January 1, 2018 , the merger became fully; consequently, Cablevisión S.A. has been dissolved without liquidation and CVH has become the controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A.

On February 21, 2018 , CVH was admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and began trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market under the ticker symbol "CVH." CVH FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ACCUMULATED 2017









(In millions of Ps.) Cable TV and

Internet Access IDEN

Telephony Other Eliminations Consolidated Revenues 26,607.5 1,809.1 60.8 (77.7) 28,399.7 Cost of Sales (9,916.0) (1,058.8) -

(10,974.7) SG&A (6,353.2) (860.6) (90.3) 60.8 (7,243.3) Intersegment Costs and Expenses (15.9) (1.1) - 16.9 - EBITDA 10,322.4 (111.3) (29.5) - 10,181.7 EBITDA Margin 38.8% (6%) (48%) NA 35.9% FOURTH QUARTER 2017









(In millions of Ps.) Cable TV and

Internet Access IDEN Telephony Other Eliminations Consolidated Revenues 10,572.7 601.7 22.8 (22.8) 11,174.4 Cost of Sales (4,065.1) (419.9) - - (4,485.0) SG&A (2,512.9) (283.6) (34.1) 22.8 (2,807.8) Intersegment Costs and Expenses - - - - - EBITDA 3,994.7 (101.8) (11.3) - 3,881.7 EBITDA Margin 37.8% (17%) (49%) NA 34.7% (1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies on the basis of operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it. (2) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Revenues. Investor Relations Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts:

In Buenos Aires: In New York: Cablevisión Holding S.A. i-advize Corporate Communications, Inc Agustín Medina Manson, Head of Investor Relations Camilla Ferreira / Kenia Vargas Patricio Gentile, Sr. Analyst of Investor Relations Email: [email protected] [email protected] Tel: (+54 11) 4309-3417 Tel: +1-212-406-3695 / 3696 https://www.cablevisionholding.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cablevision-holding-announces-fourth-quarter-and-accumulated-2017-results-300611298.html

