Cabot : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Cabot
Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced results for its first
quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Key Highlights
-
Diluted EPS of ($1.98) driven by U.S. tax reform; Adjusted EPS of
$0.93, up 9% year-over-year
-
Strongest EBIT quarter for Reinforcement Materials since Q1 2014;
up 55% year-over-year
-
Concluded calendar year 2018 tire customer negotiations in
Reinforcement Materials with a favorable outcome
-
Returned $36M to shareholders through dividends and share
repurchases
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
720
|
|
|
$
|
611
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation
|
|
$
|
(122
|
)
|
|
$
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Cabot Corporation
|
|
$
|
(1.98
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
Less: Certain items after tax per share
|
|
$
|
(2.91
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commenting on the results, Cabot President and CEO Sean Keohane, said,
“I am very pleased with our operating results in the quarter.
Reinforcement Materials delivered strong results with 55% growth in EBIT
on a year-over-year basis from benefits in both 2017 calendar year
customer agreements and strong Asia spot pricing. Performance Chemicals
experienced a solid quarter with price increases offset by higher raw
material and fixed costs, while EBIT in Purification Solutions was
higher than the prior year quarter due to continued momentum in the
Specialty applications and the timing of royalty receipts. As is the
case with many U.S. based multi-national companies, we recorded a
significant GAAP tax charge in the quarter related to U.S. tax reform
legislation. We expect the cash tax impact of the legislation to be
minimal due to Cabot’s significant foreign tax credits. In addition, we
maintained discipline around our capital allocation framework by
investing in growth projects and returning $36 million to shareholders
during the quarter.”
Financial Detail
For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, net loss attributable to Cabot
Corporation was $122 million ($1.98 per diluted common share). Net loss
includes an after-tax charge of $180 million from certain items which
was predominantly comprised of the tax charge associated with the
enactment of U.S. tax reform during the quarter. Adjusted EPS for the
first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $0.93 per share.
Segment Results
Reinforcement Materials -- First quarter fiscal 2018 EBIT in
Reinforcement Materials increased by $22 million compared to the first
quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase in EBIT was principally driven by
improved unit margins, product mix and volumes from calendar year 2017
customer agreements and an improved pricing environment in China.
Volumes increased 3% year over year primarily due to gains in Europe and
the Americas. Sequentially, Reinforcement Materials EBIT increased by
$14 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 driven by
favorable spot pricing in Asia, partially offset by seasonally lower
volumes. Sequentially, volumes decreased by 2% due to seasonally lower
volumes in the Americas and Asia.
Global and regional volume changes for Reinforcement Materials for the
first quarter of fiscal 2018 as compared to the same quarter of the
prior year and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 are included in the
table below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
Year over Year Change
|
|
First Quarter
Sequential Change
|
Changes in Global Reinforcement Materials Volumes
|
|
3%
|
|
(2%)
|
Asia
|
|
(5%)
|
|
(1%)
|
Europe, Middle East, Africa
|
|
13%
|
|
3%
|
Americas
|
|
10%
|
|
(5%)
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Chemicals -- First quarter fiscal 2018 EBIT in
Performance Chemicals decreased by $2 million compared to the first
quarter of fiscal 2017 primarily due to higher fixed costs for plant
maintenance and higher feedstock costs. These higher costs were
partially offset by price increases and increased volumes of 9% in the
Specialty Carbons and Formulations business and 4% in the Metal Oxides
business. Sequentially, Performance Chemicals EBIT decreased by $8
million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, primarily due to
seasonally lower volumes, with a 5% decrease in Specialty Carbons and
Formulations and a 9% decrease in Metal Oxides. The lower volumes were
partially offset by higher unit margins from price increases.
Purification Solutions – First quarter fiscal 2018 EBIT in
Purification Solutions increased by $2 million compared to the first
quarter of fiscal 2017 due to higher volumes in the Specialty
applications and the receipt of accelerated royalty payments.
Sequentially, Purification Solutions EBIT increased by $4 million
compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 due to favorable product
mix and the receipt of royalty payments. These positive factors were
partially offset by lower seasonal volumes.
Specialty Fluids – First quarter fiscal 2018 EBIT in Specialty
Fluids decreased by $4 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal
2017 due to lower project activity and fine cesium chemicals volumes.
Sequentially, Specialty Fluids EBIT decreased by $5 million compared to
the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 primarily due to lower project
activity.
Cash Performance -- The Company ended the first quarter of
fiscal 2018 with a cash balance of $189 million. During the first
quarter of fiscal 2018, cash flows from operating activities were $45
million, which included a $50 million increase in net working capital.
Capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 were $52
million. Additional uses of cash during the first quarter included $20
million for dividends and $16 million for share repurchases.
Taxes – During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company
recorded a tax provision of $205 million for an effective tax rate of
224% and an operating tax rate of 21%. The provision includes $185
million of discrete tax charges related primarily to the recent
enactment of U.S. tax reform, including provisional estimates for a
transition tax on previously untaxed foreign earnings, a revaluation of
U.S. deferred tax assets and liabilities, and deferred tax liabilities
on unremitted foreign earnings. We anticipate that the cash impact of
these charges will be minimal due to our significant foreign tax
credits. As new information becomes available, the Company will update
these amounts.
Outlook
Commenting on the outlook for the Company, Keohane said, “We are very
pleased with our first quarter results and we feel good about the
current business environment. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we
anticipate that Reinforcement Materials will benefit from the calendar
year 2018 customer agreements along with a firm spot market in Europe
and Asia. In Performance Chemicals we are expecting an improvement
sequentially due to higher seasonal volumes and the positive impact from
price increases, but anticipate margins will be impacted somewhat by
rising feedstock costs in specialty carbons and higher costs to support
growth investments. We also expect Purification Solutions to benefit
from continued momentum in the Specialty applications but it will be
challenged by continued competitive ECS pricing.”
Earnings Call
The Company will host a conference call with industry analysts at 2:00
p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. The call can be
accessed through Cabot’s investor relations website at http://investor.cabot-corp.com.
About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and
performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
The company is a leading provider of rubber
and specialty
carbons, activated
carbon, inkjet
colorants, cesium
formate drilling fluids, masterbatches
and conductive compounds, fumed
silica, and aerogel.
For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website
at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.
The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the
Cabot website regularly.
Forward-Looking Statements -- This earnings release contains
forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or
projections about the future, including our expectations for the cash
impact of U.S. tax reform, performance in the second quarter of fiscal
2018 and the factors that we expect will impact volumes, demand for our
products and margins are forward-looking statements. These statements
are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks,
uncertainties, potentially inaccurate assumptions, and other factors,
some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. If known
or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
inaccurate, our actual results could differ materially from past results
and from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include,
but are not limited to volatility in the price of energy and raw
materials; competition from other specialty chemical companies; safety,
health and environmental requirements; a significant adverse change in a
customer relationship; negative or uncertain worldwide or regional
economic conditions; unanticipated delays in site development projects;
and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates. These
factors are discussed more fully in the reports we file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under the heading “Risk
Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended
September 30, 2017, filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.
We assume no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking
statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by
securities and other applicable laws.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Cabot’s consolidated financial statements presented on a
generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, the preceding
discussion of our results and the accompanying financial tables report
Adjusted EPS and our operating tax rate, both of which are non-GAAP
financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed
in accordance with, or as an alternative to, GAAP. A reconciliation of
Adjusted EPS to net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot
Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and a
reconciliation of operating tax rate to effective tax rate, the most
directly comparable GAAP financial measure, are provided in the table
titled “Certain Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating
Tax Rate.”
Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with
greater transparency to the information used by Cabot management in its
financial and operational decision-making, allow investors to see
Cabot’s results through the eyes of management, and better enable
Cabot’s investors to understand Cabot’s operating performance and
financial condition.
Adjusted EPS. In calculating Adjusted EPS, we exclude from our
net income (loss) per share from continuing operations items of expense
and income that management does not consider representative of the
Company’s business operations. Accordingly, reporting earnings on an
adjusted basis supplements the GAAP measure of performance and provides
additional information related to the underlying performance of the
business. For example, certain of the items we exclude are items that we
are required by GAAP to recognize in one period that relate to
activities extending over several periods or relate to single events
that management considers to be unusual and infrequent, although not
necessarily non-recurring. We refer to these items as “certain items.”
Management believes excluding these items facilitates operating
performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating differences
caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items
that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis and evaluates the
Company’s operating performance without the impact of these costs or
benefits. Management also uses Adjusted EPS as a key measure in
evaluating management performance for incentive compensation purposes.
The items of income and expense that we have excluded from our
calculations of Adjusted EPS, as applicable, but that have been included
in our GAAP net income (loss) per share, as applicable, are described
below.
-
Global restructuring activities, which included costs or benefits
associated with cost reduction initiatives or plant closures and were
primarily related to (i) employee termination costs, (ii) asset
impairment charges associated with restructuring actions, (iii) costs
to close facilities, including environmental costs and contract
termination penalties, and (iv) gains realized on the sale of land or
equipment associated with restructured plants or locations.
-
Non-recurring gains (losses) on foreign currency, which primarily
related to the impact of continued currency devaluations on our net
monetary assets denominated in that currency.
-
Legal and environmental reserves and matters, which consisted of costs
or benefits for matters typically related to former businesses or that
were otherwise incurred outside of the ordinary course of business.
-
Executive transition costs, which included incremental charges,
including stock compensation charges, associated with the retirement
or termination of employment of senior executives of the Company.
-
Asset impairment charges, which primarily included charges associated
with an impairment of goodwill or other long-lived assets.
-
Acquisition and integration-related charges, which included
transaction costs, redundant costs incurred during the period of
integration, and costs associated with transitioning certain
management and business processes to Cabot’s processes.
-
Gains (losses) on sale of investments, which primarily related to the
sale of investments accounted for under the cost-method.
Cabot does not provide a target GAAP EPS growth rate range or
reconciliation of the Adjusted EPS growth rate range with a GAAP EPS
growth rate range because, without unreasonable effort, we are unable to
predict with reasonable certainty the matters we would allocate to
“certain items,” including unusual gains and losses, costs associated
with future restructurings, acquisition-related expenses and litigation
outcomes. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and
could have a material impact on GAAP EPS in future periods.
Operating Tax Rate. Our “operating tax rate” represents the tax
rate on our recurring operating results. This rate excludes discrete tax
items, which are unusual or infrequent items that are excluded from the
estimated annual effective tax rate and other tax items, including the
impact of the timing of losses in certain jurisdictions, cumulative tax
rate adjustments and the impact of the items of expense and income we
identify as certain items on both our operating income and the tax
provision. Management believes that the operating tax rate is useful
supplemental information because it helps our investors compare our tax
rate year to year on a consistent basis and to understand what our tax
rate on current operations would be without the impact of these items.
Explanation of Terms Used
Product Mix. The term “product mix” refers to the mix of types
and grade of products sold or the mix of geographic regions where
products are sold, and the positive or negative impact this has on the
revenue or profitability of the business or segment.
Net Working Capital. The term “net working capital” includes
accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable and accrued expenses.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CABOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Periods ended December 31
|
|
Three Months
|
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales and other operating revenues
|
|
$
|
720
|
|
|
$
|
611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Sales (A)
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and technical expenses
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
and equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Provision) benefit for income taxes (A)
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation
|
|
$
|
(122
|
)
|
|
$
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share of common stock attributable to
Cabot Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation (A) (B)
|
|
$
|
(1.98
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted (B)
|
|
|
61.9
|
|
|
|
62.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Fiscal 2017 amounts have been recast to reflect the
retrospective application of the Company’s election to change its
inventory valuation method of accounting for its U.S. carbon black
inventories from the last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) method to the first-in,
first-out (“FIFO”) method, which resulted in a decrease in Cost of sales
of $2 million, an increase in (Provision) benefit for income taxes of
($1) million and an increase in Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot
Corporation per diluted common share of $0.01 per share.
(B) The weighted average common shares outstanding used to
calculate earnings per share for the three months ended December 31,
2017 excludes approximately 1 million shares as those shares would be
antidilutive due to the Company’s net loss position.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CABOT CORPORATION SUMMARY RESULTS BY SEGMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Periods ended December 31
|
|
Three Months
|
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reinforcement Materials
|
|
$
|
387
|
|
|
$
|
295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Chemicals
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
Specialty Carbons and Formulations
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Metal Oxides
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purification Solutions
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty Fluids
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment sales
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated and other (A)
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales and other operating revenues
|
|
$
|
720
|
|
|
$
|
611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reinforcement Materials
|
|
$
|
62
|
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Chemicals
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purification Solutions
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty Fluids
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Certain items (C)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Unallocated corporate costs
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
General unallocated income (expense) (D) (E)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
and equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Provision) benefit for income taxes (including tax certain items) (D)
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation
|
|
$
|
(122
|
)
|
|
$
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share of common stock attributable to
Cabot Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation (D)(F)
|
|
$
|
(1.98
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS (D)(G)
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted (F)
|
|
|
61.9
|
|
|
|
62.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Unallocated and other reflects royalties, other operating
revenues, external shipping and handling fees, the impact of the
corporate adjustment for unearned revenue, the removal of 100% of the
sales of an equity method affiliate, and discounting charges for certain
Notes receivable.
(B) Segment EBIT is a measure used by Cabot's Chief Operating
Decision-Maker to measure consolidated operating results, assess segment
performance and allocate resources. Segment EBIT includes equity in
earnings of affiliated companies, royalty income, and allocated
corporate costs.
(C) Details of Certain items are presented in the Certain
Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.
(D) Fiscal 2017 amounts have been recast to reflect the
retrospective application of the Company’s election to change its
inventory valuation method of accounting for its U.S. carbon black
inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted in
an increase in General unallocated income (expense) of $2 million, an
increase in (Provision) benefit for income taxes of ($1) million, an
increase in Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation per
diluted common share of $0.01 per share and an increase in Adjusted
earnings per share of $0.01 per share.
(E) General unallocated income includes foreign currency
transaction gains (losses), interest income, dividend income and the
profit related to the corporate adjustment for unearned revenue.
(F) The weighted average common shares outstanding used to
calculate earnings per share for the three months ended December 31,
2017 excludes approximately 1 million shares as those shares would be
antidilutive due to the Company’s net loss position.
(G) Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation
of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS is presented in the Certain Items and
Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CABOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
Dollars in millions
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
189
|
|
$
|
280
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net of reserve for doubtful accounts
of $10 and $9
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
527
|
Inventories: (A)
|
|
|
|
|
Raw materials
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
93
|
Work in process
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
Finished goods
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
293
|
Other
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
45
|
Total inventories
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
433
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
59
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
1,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
1,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
154
|
Equity affiliates
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
56
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
137
|
Assets held for rent
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
104
|
Deferred income taxes (A)
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
237
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,189
|
|
$
|
3,338
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Fiscal 2017 amounts have been recast to reflect the
retrospective application of the Company’s election to change its
inventory valuation method of accounting for its U.S. carbon black
inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted in
an increase in Total inventories of $37 million and a decrease in
Deferred income taxes of $13 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CABOT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
Dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
457
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
788
|
|
|
|
742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
Redeemable preferred stock
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock:
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized: 2,000,000 shares of $1 par value
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and Outstanding: None and none
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized: 200,000,000 shares of $1 par value
|
|
|
|
|
Issued: 61,999,921 and 62,087,627 shares
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding: 61,796,641 and 61,884,347 shares
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
Less cost of 203,280 and 203,280 shares of common treasury stock
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Retained earnings (A)
|
|
|
1,555
|
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
(263
|
)
|
|
|
(259
|
)
|
Total Cabot Corporation stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,348
|
|
|
|
1,504
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,472
|
|
|
|
1,625
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
3,189
|
|
|
$
|
3,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Fiscal 2017 amounts have been recast to reflect the
retrospective application of the Company’s election to change its
inventory valuation method of accounting for its U.S. carbon black
inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted in
an increase in Retained earnings of $24 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CABOT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Periods ended December 31
|
|
Three Months
|
Dollars in millions
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (A)
|
|
$
|
(112
|
)
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
Other non-cash charges, net (A) (B)
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in certain working capital items (A) (C)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
14
|
|
Changes in other assets and liabilities, net
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Cash dividends received from equity affiliates
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisition of business, net of cash acquired of $1
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other investing activities, net
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Change in debt, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash dividends paid to common stockholders
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Other financing activities, net (B)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
189
|
|
|
$
|
189
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Fiscal 2017 amounts have been recast to reflect the
retrospective application of the Company’s election to change its
inventory valuation method of accounting for its U.S. carbon black
inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted in
an increase in Net income (loss) of $1 million, an increase in Other
non-cash charges, net of $1 million and a decrease in Changes in certain
working capital items of $2 million.
(B) Fiscal 2017 amounts have been recast to reflect the
retrospective change related to cash flow presentation of excess tax
benefits from stock based compensation under the new stock compensation
guidance adopted in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, which resulted in
the reclassification of $5 million for tax benefits from stock based
compensation awards from cash flows from financing activities to cash
flows from operating activities in the Consolidated Statement of Cash
Flows for the three months ended December 31, 2016.
(C) Includes Accounts and notes receivable, Inventories, and
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
CABOT CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2017
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
Dollars in millions,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
except per share amounts (unaudited)
|
|
Dec. Q.
|
|
Mar. Q.
|
|
June Q.
|
|
Sept. Q.
|
|
FY
|
|
Dec. Q.
|
|
Mar. Q.
|
|
June Q.
|
|
Sept. Q.
|
|
FY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reinforcement Materials
|
|
$
|
295
|
|
|
$
|
352
|
|
|
$
|
367
|
|
|
$
|
367
|
|
|
$
|
1,381
|
|
|
$
|
387
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
387
|
|
Performance Chemicals
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
908
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
229
|
|
Specialty Carbons and Formulations
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
160
|
|
Metal Oxides
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
69
|
|
Purification Solutions
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
70
|
|
Specialty Fluids
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
Segment Sales
|
|
|
580
|
|
|
|
654
|
|
|
|
679
|
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
|
2,611
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
692
|
|
Unallocated and other (A)
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales and other operating revenues
|
|
$
|
611
|
|
|
$
|
678
|
|
|
$
|
705
|
|
|
$
|
723
|
|
|
$
|
2,717
|
|
|
$
|
720
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reinforcement Materials
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
$
|
54
|
|
|
$
|
51
|
|
|
$
|
48
|
|
|
$
|
193
|
|
|
$
|
62
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
62
|
|
Performance Chemicals
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
47
|
|
Purification Solutions
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
Specialty Fluids
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Total Segment Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Certain items (C)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
Unallocated corporate costs
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
General unallocated income (expense) (D) (E)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and
equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
92
|
|
(Provision) benefit for income taxes (including tax certain items) (D)
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(205
|
)
|
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation
|
|
$
|
55
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
|
$
|
72
|
|
|
$
|
248
|
|
|
$
|
(122
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(122
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share of common stock attributable to
Cabot Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation (D)(F)
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
$
|
3.91
|
|
|
$
|
(1.98
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(1.98
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS (D)(G)
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
$
|
3.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted (F)
|
|
|
62.8
|
|
|
|
62.8
|
|
|
|
62.7
|
|
|
|
62.5
|
|
|
|
62.7
|
|
|
|
61.9
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
61.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Unallocated and other reflects royalties, other operating
revenues, external shipping and handling fees, the impact of the
corporate adjustment for unearned revenue, the removal of 100% of the
sales of an equity method affiliate and discounting charges for certain
Notes receivable.
(B) Segment EBIT is a measure used by Cabot's Chief Operating
Decision-Maker to measure consolidated operating results, assess segment
performance and allocate resources. Segment EBIT includes equity in
earnings of affiliated companies, royalty income, and allocated
corporate costs.
(C) Details of certain items are presented in the Certain
Items and Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.
(D) Fiscal 2017 full year amounts have been recast to reflect
the retrospective application of the Company’s election to change its
inventory valuation method of accounting for its U.S. carbon black
inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted in
an increase in General unallocated income of $11 million, an increase in
(Provision) benefit for income taxes of ($4) million , an increase in
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation per diluted common
share of $0.11 per share and an increase in Adjusted earnings per share
of $0.11 per share.
(E) General unallocated income (expense) includes foreign
currency transaction gains (losses), interest income, dividend income
and the profit related to the corporate adjustment for unearned revenue.
(F) The weighted average common shares outstanding used to
calculate earnings per share for the three months ended December 31,
2017 excludes approximately 1 million shares as those shares would be
antidilutive due to the Company’s net loss position in that period.
(G) Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation
of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS is presented in the Certain Items and
Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Operating Tax Rate table.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CABOT CORPORATION CERTAIN ITEMS AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED
EPS AND OPERATING TAX RATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE 1: DETAIL OF CERTAIN ITEMS
|
|
Periods ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain items before and after income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global restructuring activities
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal and environmental matters and reserves
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other certain items
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains (losses) on sale of investments
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total certain items, pre-tax
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax impact of certain items (A)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain items after tax (excluding discrete tax items)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain items after tax per share impact (excluding discrete tax
items)
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax-related certain items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discrete tax items
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total tax-related certain items
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total tax-related certain items per share impact
|
|
$
|
(2.98
|
)
|
|
$
|
―
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total certain items after tax
|
|
$
|
(180
|
)
|
|
$
|
―
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total certain items after tax per share impact
|
|
$
|
(2.89
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE 2: CERTAIN ITEMS STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS LINE ITEM
|
Periods ended December 31
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars in millions, Pre-Tax (unaudited)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement of Operations Line Item (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
|
$
|
―
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total certain items, pre-tax
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE 3: RECONCILIATION OF TAX CERTAIN ITEMS
|
Periods ended December 31
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars in millions (unaudited)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes, excluding certain
items, to Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Provision) benefit for income taxes (C)
|
|
$
|
(205
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Tax impact of certain items
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Tax-related certain items
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Provision) benefit for income taxes, excluding certain items
|
|
$
|
(18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE 4: RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING TAX RATE
|
Periods ended December 31
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
Dollars in millions (unaudited)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of the effective tax rate to the operating tax rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Provision) benefit for income taxes (C)
|
|
$
|
(205
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
|
224
|
%
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of discrete tax items: (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unusual or infrequent items
|
|
|
(200
|
%)
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(52
|
%)
|
|
|
Items related to uncertain tax positions
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Other discrete tax items
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
Impact of certain items
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
|
Operating tax rate
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE 5: RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS BY QUARTER FOR FISCAL
2017 and FISCAL 2016
|
NON-GAAP MEASURE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Periods ended (unaudited)
|
|
Fiscal 2018(E)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
|
Jun. Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2018
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation
|
|
$
|
(1.98
|
)
|
|
$
|
―
|
|
|
$
|
―
|
|
|
$
|
―
|
|
|
$
|
(1.98
|
)
|
Less: Certain items after tax per share
|
|
|
(2.89
|
)
|
|
|
―
|
|
|
|
―
|
|
|
|
―
|
|
|
|
(2.89
|
)
|
Less: Dilutive impact of shares (F)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
―
|
|
|
$
|
―
|
|
|
$
|
―
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Periods ended (unaudited)
|
|
Fiscal 2017(E)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
|
Jun. Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2017
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation (G)
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
1.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
$
|
3.91
|
|
Less: Certain items after tax per share
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share (G)
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
$
|
3.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) The tax effect of certain items is determined by (1)
starting with the current and deferred income tax expense or benefit,
included in Net income attributable to Cabot Corporation, and (2)
subtracting the tax expense or benefit on “adjusted earnings”. Adjusted
earnings is defined as the pre-tax income attributable to Cabot
Corporation excluding certain items. The tax expense or benefit on
adjusted earnings is calculated by applying the operating tax rate,
which includes both current and deferred taxes, as defined under the
section Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures of the earnings release.
(B) This table indicates the line items where certain items
are recorded in the table titled Cabot Corporation Consolidated
Statements of Operations.
(C) Fiscal 2017 amounts have been recast to reflect the
retrospective application of the Company’s election to change its
inventory valuation method of accounting for its U.S. carbon black
inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted in
an increase in (Provision) benefit for income taxes of $1 million.
(D) The nature of the discrete tax items for the periods
ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 were as follows: (i) Unusual or
infrequent items during the three months ended December 31, 2017
primarily included the net tax impacts resulting from the enactment of
H.R. 1, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ($185
million), as well as immaterial impacts related to stock compensation
deductions. Additionally, unusual or infrequent items during the three
months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 included the tax impact of
excludible foreign exchange gains and losses in certain jurisdictions;
(ii) Items related to uncertain tax positions during the three months
ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 included net tax benefits from the
reversal of accruals for uncertain tax positions due to the expiration
of statutes of limitations and the settlement of tax audits, the accrual
of interest on uncertain tax positions, and, for fiscal 2018 only, the
refinement of the accrual for existing uncertain tax positions; (iii)
Other discrete tax items during the three months ended December 31, 2017
and 2016 included net tax impacts from various return to provision
adjustments related to tax return filings and, for fiscal 2018 only,
changes in non-U.S. tax laws.
(E) Per share amounts are calculated after tax and, where
applicable, noncontrolling interest, net of tax.
(F) Due to the Company’s Net Loss position, GAAP EPS has been
calculated using basic weighted average shares for both basic and
diluted GAAP EPS. However, in order to provide an Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS
with a weighted average share figure that is consistent with all other
periods presented, the Company has included this reconciling item to
quantify the difference between basic and diluted weighted average
shares. The net loss in Q1 2018 and FY18 year-to-date is driven by a
discrete tax item, so the Company believes this approach provides the
most comparable presentation possible.
(G) Fiscal 2017 full year amounts have been recast to reflect
the retrospective application of the Company’s election to change its
inventory valuation method of accounting for its U.S. carbon black
inventories from the LIFO method to the FIFO method, which resulted in
an increase in Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation per
diluted common share of $0.11 per share and an increase in Adjusted
earnings per share of $0.11 per share.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CABOT CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All dollar amounts shown below are in millions, except per share
information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2018 (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
Jun. Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2018
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation
|
|
$
|
(1.98
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(1.98
|
)
|
Less: Certain items after tax
|
|
|
(2.89
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2.89
|
)
|
Less: Dilutive impact of shares (B)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Per share amounts are calculated after tax and, where
applicable, noncontrolling interest, net of tax.
|
(B) Due to the Company’s Net Loss position, GAAP EPS has
been calculated using basic weighted average shares only to avoid
anti-dilution. However, in order to provide an Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS
with a weighted average share figure that is consistent with all
other periods presented, the Company has included this reconciling
item to quantify the difference between basic and diluted weighted
average shares. The net loss in Q1 2018 is driven by a discrete tax
item so the Company believes this approach provides the most
comparable presentation possible.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
Jun. Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2018
|
Reconciliation of Segment EBIT to Net
Income and Segment EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation
|
|
$
|
(122
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(122
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and
equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
$
|
92
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
92
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Certain items
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Unallocated corporate costs
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
General unallocated (income) expense
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total Segment EBIT
|
|
$
|
113
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
113
|
|
Plus: Total Depreciation & Amortization
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Plus: Adjustments to Depreciation(C)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
|
$
|
152
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
152
|
|
Less: Unallocated Corporate Costs
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
138
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
Jun. Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2018
|
Reinforcement Materials EBIT
|
|
$
|
62
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
62
|
|
Plus: Depreciation & Amortization
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Reinforcement Materials EBITDA
|
|
$
|
79
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
79
|
|
Reinforcement Materials Sales
|
|
$
|
387
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
387
|
|
Reinforcement Materials EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
Jun. Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2018
|
Performance Chemicals EBIT
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
Plus: Depreciation & Amortization
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Performance Chemicals EBITDA
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
Performance Chemicals Sales
|
|
$
|
229
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
229
|
|
Performance Chemicals EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
Jun. Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2018
|
Purification Solutions EBIT
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
Plus: Depreciation & Amortization
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Purification Solutions EBITDA
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
Purification Solutions Sales
|
|
$
|
70
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
70
|
|
Purification Solutions EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
Jun. Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2018
|
Specialty Fluids EBIT
|
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
Plus: Depreciation & Amortization
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Specialty Fluids EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
Specialty Fluids Sales
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
Specialty Fluids EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
(33
|
%)
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
%
|
|
|
-33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Discretionary Free Cash
Flow
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
Jun. Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities (D)
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Less: Changes in net working capital (E)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
Less: Sustaining and compliance capital expenditures
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Discretionary Free Cash Flow
|
|
$
|
53
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
53
|
|
(C) Adjustments to depreciation includes the addition
of the depreciation expense of a contractual joint venture in
Purification Solutions less accelerated depreciation expense not
allocated to a business.
|
(D) As provided in the Consolidated Statement of Cash
Flows.
|
(E) Defined as changes in accounts receivable,
inventory and accounts payable and accrued liabilities as
presented on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.
