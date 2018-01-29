Cabot Energy : Board appointment

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cabot Energy Plc

('Cabot Energy', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Board appointment

Cabot Energy (AIM: CAB) announces that following completion of the recent Subscription with High Power Petroleum LLC ('H2P'), announced on 19 December 2017, Petro Mychalkiw has been appointed to the Board as a non-executive director.

Under the terms of the Subscription Agreement, H2P has the right to appoint a second non-executive director to the Company. Petro has 28 years' experience as a Chartered Accountant and over 12 years' experience in the natural resources industry. His career has included roles as Chief Financial Officer of Oriel Resources, Equus Petroleum, Orsu Metals Corporation and most recently at I-Pulse Inc., the parent company of H2P. Petro has extensive experience of project financing including resource development projects, acquisition fundraising, debt refinancing and private placings.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the circular that was sent to shareholders on 19 December 2017 unless the context otherwise requires.

Jon Murphy, Chairman of Cabot Energy, commented:

'We are very pleased to have someone of Petro's calibre joining the Cabot board. His financial experience and expertise in the resources industry will be very valuable to the Group as we look to grow the business'

Additional information:

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Petro Mychalkiw aged 52.

Current Appointments

Blue Spark Energy UK Ltd

High Power Dadaş Petrol Arama ve Üretim Limited Şirketi

High Power Diyarbakir Petrol Arama ve Üretim Limited Şirketi

High Power Eruh Petrol Arama ve

High Power Petrol Arama ve Üretim

High Power Petroleum (Australia) UK Ltd

High Power Petroleum (Italy) UK Ltd

High Power Petroleum (Turkey) UK Limited

High Power Petroleum Australia Pty Ltd

High Power Petroleum Italy S.R.L

High Power Petroleum Services UK Limited

Petroleos Nueva Generación SAPI de CV

Previous appointments in the last 5 years

Creadores Limited

High Power Petroleum Canada Limited

High Power Petroleum (NOP) UK Limited

There are no further disclosures to be made under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

