Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cabot Energy PLC    NOP   GB00B0D47T64

CABOT ENERGY PLC (NOP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/26 05:35:07 pm
2.4 GBp   -7.69%
08:22aCABOT ENERGY : Directorate Changes
PU
07/23CABOT ENERGY : Q2 2018 Operational Update and Outlook
PU
07/13CABOT ENERGY : Exercise of Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cabot Energy : Directorate Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 08:22am CEST

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

27 July 2018

Cabot Energy Plc

('Cabot Energy' or the 'Company')

Directorate Changes

Cabot Energy appoints James Dewar as Interim Chairman

Further to the announcement of 18 June 2018, the Board of Cabot Energy plc (AIM:CAB), the AIM quoted oil and gas company focused on production led growth balanced with high impact exploration and appraisal opportunities, announces the following changes to the Board of Directors.

Appointment of James Dewar as Interim Independent Chairman

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James David Dewar, 61, as interim independent non-executive Chairman with immediate effect. Mr Dewar has over 35 years of experience in oil & gas as a former divisional CFO of BP plc and ex group CFO of Dana Gas PJSC. He has extensive experience of energy and energy services companies having lived and worked in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Canada and USA. Mr Dewar is currently focused on his roles as a professional independent non-executive director at Lamprell Plc, PICO International Petroleum and Cheiron Petroleum Corporation, including audit and risk chair, plus remuneration committee member roles.

Mr Dewar will also initially chair the Nominations and Audit Committees. On the recruitment of a new non-executive independent chairman, Mr Dewar will become the senior independent director and the Board will revisit the chair and membership of each of the Board committees.

On his appointment, James Dewar said: 'I am delighted to join the Board of Cabot Energy which has great potential, not just in its current Canada production and leading Italy exploration asset base, but also as a platform for further expansion. The scale of the opportunity at Cabot Energy is substantial as we strive towards the next phase of growth. However, we recognise the need to improve the financial management and internal controls, information flow for investors, plus deliver operational excellence and execution in order to deliver shareholder value. As previously announced, the Board is undertaking an extensive operational and financial review of the Company, including the balance sheet ahead of the interim results, and I look forward to working with the highly talented, new management team to help Cabot Energy realise its true potential.'Scott Aitken, Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Energy, said: 'We are delighted that James has agreed to join the Board. James is a recognised expert in the field of corporate governance, finance, accounting and control, with extensive industry experience. Everyone on the management team looks forward to working with him.'

On the appointment of James Dewar, Jonathan Murphy and Iain Lanaghan have stepped down from the Board and retired from the Company.

On Jonathan Murphy's and Iain Lanaghan's retirement, James Dewar stated: 'On behalf of Cabot Energy, I would like to thank Jon and Iain for their contribution to the Company and dedicated service as non-executive independent Chairman and Senior Independent Director. We wish them the best of luck.'

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies:

The newly appointed Directors are currently or have been a director of the following companies within the previous five years:

Director

Current directorships/partnerships

Past directorships/partnerships

James Dewar

Lamprell Plc

Cheiron Petroleum Corporation

PICO International Petroleum

Dewar Consultancy Limited

Ambit Energy Corporation

Lifetile (Felini Limited)

Energy World Corporation Limited Equus Petroleum PLC

Viking International Limited

East West Petroleum Corporation

There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to James Dewar pursuant to AIM Rule 17 or paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Cabot Energy Plc

+44 (0)20 7469 2900

Scott Aitken, CEO

Petro Mychalkiw, CFO

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Richard Morrison, Ewan Leggat

GMP FirstEnergy

+44 (0)20 7448 0200

Joint Broker

Jonathan Wright, David van Erp

Luther Pendragon

+44 (0)20 7618 9100

Financial PR

Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan

Note to Editors:

Cabot Energy is an oil and gas company focused on production led growth. The Company is building production from a redevelopment project in north west Alberta, Canada, and has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal opportunities in Italy. Comprehensive information on Cabot Energy and its oil and gas operations, including press releases, annual reports and interim reports are available from Cabot Energy's website: www.cabot-energy.com.

Disclaimer

Cabot Energy plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CABOT ENERGY PLC
08:22aCABOT ENERGY : Directorate Changes
PU
07/24CABOT ENERGY : Ups Oil Production as it Prepares Strategic Review
AQ
07/23CABOT ENERGY : Q2 2018 Operational Update and Outlook
PU
07/13CABOT ENERGY : Exercise of Options
PU
06/18CABOT ENERGY : appoints Scott Aitken as CEO
AQ
06/18CABOT ENERGY : Board and Directorate Changes
PU
05/23CABOT ENERGY : AGM Statement and Operational Update
PU
05/01CABOT ENERGY : Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Board Change
PU
04/25CABOT ENERGY : Italian Environmental Impact Assessment Approval
PU
03/13CABOT ENERGY : Drilling operations update
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 8,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 22,3 M
Chart CABOT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Cabot Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,14 $
Spread / Average Target 351%
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Aitken Chief Executive Officer
Paul Lafferty President & Executive Director
Jonathan David Murphy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Petro Mychalkiw Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Campbell Airlie Chief Technical Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT ENERGY PLC-53.17%22
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.81%82 899
CNOOC LTD14.62%73 456
EOG RESOURCES19.41%72 717
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.25%63 911
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.41%43 129
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.