Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Record Revenue of $150.4 Million, $22.5 Million or 18% Higher Than Last Year



Gross Margin of 53.6%; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 54.5%



Record Net Income of $35.2 Million, $15.2 Million or 76% Higher Than Last Year; Non-GAAP Net Income of $36.0 Million



Record Earnings Per Share of $1.34, $0.57 or 74% Higher Than Last Year; Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.37

AURORA, Ill., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq:CCMP), the world’s leading supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing slurries and second largest CMP pad supplier to the semiconductor industry, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2018, which ended June 30, 2018.

Key Quarter Highlights

During the third fiscal quarter, the company delivered total revenue of $150.4 million, which is $22.5 million, or 18% higher than in the same quarter last year, and is a record level for the company. Third quarter revenue was driven by growth across all product areas, primarily in tungsten slurries, dielectrics slurries, and CMP pads, which are the key focus areas for the company. Net income for the quarter was a record $35.2 million, which is $15.2 million, or 76%, higher than the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was a record $1.34, which is $0.57, or 74%, higher than in the same quarter last year. Cash flow from operations was $36.9 million. As previously reported in April, the company paid off its remaining outstanding Term Loan and had $310.6 million of cash and short-term investments on hand, with no debt on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2018.

“We are proud of our accomplishments which include our fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue as well as record net income and EPS for our company this quarter,” said David Li, President and CEO of Cabot Microelectronics. “We believe that strong semiconductor industry demand conditions as well as continued strong execution of our strategic initiatives have enabled us to deliver sustained strong results and position us well for continued success in the future.”

Key Financial Information – Third Fiscal Quarter

Revenue was $150.4 million, which is $22.5 million, or 18%, higher compared to the same quarter last year. The company achieved record quarterly revenue in tungsten and dielectric slurries, which grew 18% and 21% year-over-year, respectively. Revenue in pads grew 19% year-over-year.



Gross margin for the quarter was 53.6%, compared to 48.9% reported in the same quarter a year ago. Gross margin this quarter included $1.3 million of NexPlanar amortization expense. Excluding this, non-GAAP gross margin was 54.5%. Gross margin this quarter benefited from higher sales volume and a higher value product mix, partially offset by higher fixed manufacturing costs, including higher staffing related expense.



Operating expenses, which include research, development and technical, selling and marketing, and general and administrative expenses, were $38.8 million in the third fiscal quarter. Operating expenses were $3.1 million higher than the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher staffing related expenses and professional fees.



Net income for the quarter was $35.2 million, which is $15.2 million, or 76%, higher than in the same quarter last year. Net income increased primarily due to higher revenue and higher gross margin, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Non-GAAP net income was $36.0 million, which is $15.0 million, or 71%, higher than the prior year.



Diluted EPS was $1.34 this quarter, which is $0.57, or 74%, higher than in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted EPS was $1.37, which is $0.56, or 69%, higher than last year.

Key Financial Information – Fiscal Year 2018 to Date

Revenue was $433.4 million, which is $63.0 million, or 17%, higher than for the same period last year.



Gross margin was 53.0% of revenue, compared to 49.7% last year. Non-GAAP gross margin for the first three quarters of the fiscal year, excluding the NexPlanar amortization expense, was 53.9%.



Total operating expenses were $113.6 million, which is $8.5 million higher than for the same period in the prior year. Operating expenses include approximately $1.4 million of the above-referenced amortization expense.



Net income was $61.8 million, which is $1.4 million, or 2%, higher than for the same period last year. Net income includes the negative impact of the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“tax act”), and the referenced amortization expense. Non-GAAP net income was $98.3 million, which is $34.7 million, or 54%, higher than for the same period last year.



Diluted EPS was $2.35, which is $0.02, or 1%, lower than for the same period last year, and includes the negative impact of the tax act. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.74, which is $1.25, or 50%, higher than for the same period last year.

Guidance Update and Capital Deployment Details

The company currently expects a low single digit revenue increase for IC CMP consumables in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to the prior quarter.

The company now expects its GAAP gross margin for the full fiscal year to be between 52% and 53%. This includes approximately 100 basis points of NexPlanar amortization expense.

Full fiscal year GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $150 million and $155 million, an increase from the company’s prior full year guidance range of $148 to $153 million. This includes approximately $1.9 million of NexPlanar amortization expense.

Additional current expectations are provided in the appendix section of the company’s related slide presentation referenced below.

As announced on June 12, 2018, the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about July 30, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2018.

Through June 30, 2018, the company had returned $50.8M to shareholders by way of dividends and share repurchases during fiscal year 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s quarterly earnings conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, July 26. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay from the company’s website, www.cabotcmp.com, or by phone at (844) 825-4410. Callers outside the U.S. may dial (973) 638-3236. The conference code for the call is 8872768. A transcript of the formal comments made during the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company presented the following measures considered as non-GAAP by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: gross profit margin, net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the effect of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“tax act”), and amortization expense related to its October 2015 acquisition of NexPlanar Corporation. The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, the company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the investor's understanding about the company's ongoing operations. Specifically, the company believes the impact of the tax act and NexPlanar amortization expenses are not indicative of its core operating results, and thus presents these certain metrics excluding these effects. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is contained in this press release.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the world's leading supplier of CMP polishing slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,150 employees on a global basis. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations, at 630-499-2600.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This news release may include statements that constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements include statements related to: future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industry and markets in which the company participates; the company’s management; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; regulatory or legislative activity, including the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“tax act”) in December 2017 in the United States; product performance; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; the company’s supply chain; the financial conditions of the company’s customers; natural disasters; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities; uses and investment of the company’s cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the company, based on a variety of factors; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; the company’s capital structure; the company’s current or future tax rate, including the effects of tax reform in the U.S.; and the operation of facilities by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described from time to time in Cabot Microelectronics’ filings with the SEC, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described by these forward-looking statements. In particular, see "Risk Factors" in the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, both filed with the SEC. Cabot Microelectronics assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information.

CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Revenue $ 150,437 $ 142,978 $ 127,957 $ 433,394 $ 370,395 Cost of goods sold 69,737 67,933 65,414 203,635 186,316 Gross profit 80,700 75,045 62,543 229,759 184,079 Operating expenses: Research, development & technical 13,059 13,368 14,333 38,578 41,819 Selling & marketing 6,207 6,790 7,346 18,833 22,166 General & administrative 19,504 17,799 13,953 56,218 41,148 Total operating expenses 38,770 37,957 35,632 113,629 105,133 Operating income 41,930 37,088 26,911 116,130 78,946 Interest expense 513 1,158 1,117 2,803 3,402 Other income, net 1,627 1,062 (115 ) 3,361 1,115 Income before income taxes 43,044 36,992 25,679 116,688 76,659 Provision for income taxes 7,873 7,255 5,740 54,863 16,209 Net income $ 35,171 $ 29,737 $ 19,939 $ 61,825 $ 60,450 Income available to common shareholders $ 35,137 $ 29,707 $ 19,887 $ 61,752 $ 60,259 Basic earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.16 $ 0.79 $2.42 $ 2.42 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 25,612 25,593 25,228 25,479 24,941 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 1.14 $ 0.77 $2.35 $ 2.37 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 26,319 26,161 25,721 26,222 25,450

CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and amounts in thousands) June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,124 $ 397,890 Short-term available-for-sale securities 124,455 - Accounts receivable, net 74,017 64,793 Inventories, net 77,302 71,873 Other current assets 29,008 16,426 Total current assets 490,906 550,982 Property, plant and equipment, net 108,569 106,361 Other long-term assets 160,007 176,757 Total assets $ 759,482 $ 834,100 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,290 $ 17,624 Current portion of long-term debt - 10,938 Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities 72,009 62,651 Total current liabilities 90,299 91,213 Long-term debt, net of current portion - 132,997 Other long-term liabilities 35,002 14,853 Total liabilities 125,301 239,063 Stockholders' equity 634,181 595,037 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 759,482 $ 834,100