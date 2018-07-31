Log in
Cache Logistics Trust : Notice Of Books Closure & Distribution Payment Date - Taxable Income Component

07/31/2018 | 04:57am CEST

Notice Of Books Closure & Distribution Payment Date - Taxable Income Component

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 31, 2018 7:46
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG180731DVCA7OT0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Daniel Cerf
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.01157
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/04/2018 TO 30/06/2018
Number of Days 91
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Cache Logistics Trust has announced a distribution of 1.419 cents per unit for the period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 comprising a taxable income component of 1.157 cents per unit, a tax-exempt income component of 0.224 cents per unit and a capital distribution of 0.038 cents per unit.
Taxation Conditions Please refer to item C - Taxable income component in the Notice of Books Closure & Distribution Payment Date, a copy of which is attached.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 07/08/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date 03/08/2018
Dividend Details
Payment Type Payment Rate in Gross
Taxable Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.01157
Pay Date 29/08/2018
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 385,945 bytes)

Disclaimer

Cache Logistics Trust published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 02:56:05 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 121 M
EBIT 2018 85,2 M
Net income 2018 66,0 M
Debt 2018 447 M
Yield 2018 8,02%
P/E ratio 2018 12,70
P/E ratio 2019 12,64
EV / Sales 2018 10,6x
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 830 M
