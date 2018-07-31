Capital Distribution :: Mandatory
|
Announcement Title
|
Capital Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jul 31, 2018 7:45
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG180731CAPDE2S1
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Daniel Cerf
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Not Applicable
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
01/04/2018 TO 30/06/2018
|
Number of Days
|
91
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Cache Logistics Trust has announced a distribution of 1.419 cents per unit for the period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 comprising a taxable income component of 1.157 cents per unit, a tax-exempt income component of 0.224 cents per unit and a capital distribution of 0.038 cents per unit.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
07/08/2018 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
03/08/2018
|
Disbursement Details
|
Cash Payment Details
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Not Applicable
|
Gross Rate (per share)
|
SGD 0.00038
|
Net Rate (per share)
|
SGD 0.00038
|
Pay Date
|
29/08/2018
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
