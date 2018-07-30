CACI International : Achieves Certification for Secure, High-Quality IT Service Management

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has achieved International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) 20000-1:2011 certification by NSF International, a leading global certification body. The certification results from an independent verification that CACI’s U.S. Operations and information technology service management (ITSM) systems and processes used on customer programs adhere to the best practices as defined by the ISO/IEC standards. CACI’s ongoing success in meeting industry-recognized standards ensures customers are provided with secure and high-quality IT services.

The ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification was earned on the basis of an external audit that examined every aspect of CACI service management systems that deliver customer Enterprise IT services. Achieving this certification enhances CACI’s competitiveness in meeting customer contract requirements and standards and reflects the company’s commitment to delivering excellence in all its solutions and services. The certification specifies requirements for service providers to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain, and improve its systems, including the design, transition, delivery, and improvement of services to fulfill agreed service requirements.

CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray said, “Achieving certification for IT service management gives CACI a marketplace discriminator and competitive advantage, especially in pursuing contracts in our Enterprise IT market area, where customers increasingly seek companies with strong ITSM programs. With this certification, customers have full confidence that CACI follows sound, industry-proven practices when providing IT services with the highest levels of quality, security, and continuous improvement.”

CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers.

