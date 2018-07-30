Log in
CACI International : Achieves Certification for Secure, High-Quality IT Service Management

07/30/2018 | 04:41pm CEST

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has achieved International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) 20000-1:2011 certification by NSF International, a leading global certification body. The certification results from an independent verification that CACI’s U.S. Operations and information technology service management (ITSM) systems and processes used on customer programs adhere to the best practices as defined by the ISO/IEC standards. CACI’s ongoing success in meeting industry-recognized standards ensures customers are provided with secure and high-quality IT services.

The ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification was earned on the basis of an external audit that examined every aspect of CACI service management systems that deliver customer Enterprise IT services. Achieving this certification enhances CACI’s competitiveness in meeting customer contract requirements and standards and reflects the company’s commitment to delivering excellence in all its solutions and services. The certification specifies requirements for service providers to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain, and improve its systems, including the design, transition, delivery, and improvement of services to fulfill agreed service requirements.

CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray said, “Achieving certification for IT service management gives CACI a marketplace discriminator and competitive advantage, especially in pursuing contracts in our Enterprise IT market area, where customers increasingly seek companies with strong ITSM programs. With this certification, customers have full confidence that CACI follows sound, industry-proven practices when providing IT services with the highest levels of quality, security, and continuous improvement.”

CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A Fortune World’s Most Admired Company, CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 2000 Index, and the S&P SmallCap600 Index. CACI’s sustained commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate culture and drives its success. With approximately 18,600 employees worldwide, CACI provides dynamic career opportunities for military veterans and industry professionals to support the nation’s most critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News


© Business Wire 2018
