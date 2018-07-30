CACI International : Achieves Certification for Secure, High-Quality IT Service Management

CACI International Inc (NYSE:
CACI) announced today that it has achieved International
Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical
Commission (ISO/IEC) 20000-1:2011 certification by NSF International, a
leading global certification body. The certification results from an
independent verification that CACI’s U.S. Operations and information
technology service management (ITSM) systems and processes used on
customer programs adhere to the best practices as defined by the ISO/IEC
standards. CACI’s ongoing success in meeting industry-recognized
standards ensures customers are provided with secure and high-quality IT
services.
The ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification was earned on the basis of an
external audit that examined every aspect of CACI service management
systems that deliver customer Enterprise IT services. Achieving this
certification enhances CACI’s competitiveness in meeting customer
contract requirements and standards and reflects the company’s
commitment to delivering excellence in all its solutions and services.
The certification specifies requirements for service providers to plan,
establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain, and improve
its systems, including the design, transition, delivery, and improvement
of services to fulfill agreed service requirements.
CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte
Gray said, “Achieving certification for IT service management gives
CACI a marketplace discriminator and competitive advantage, especially
in pursuing contracts in our Enterprise
IT market area, where customers increasingly seek companies with
strong ITSM programs. With this certification, customers have full
confidence that CACI follows sound, industry-proven practices when
providing IT services with the highest levels of quality, security, and
continuous improvement.”
CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national
security missions and government transformation for Intelligence,
Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A Fortune World’s Most
Admired Company, CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest
Companies, the Russell 2000 Index, and the S&P SmallCap600 Index. CACI’s
sustained commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate
culture and drives its success. With approximately 18,600 employees
worldwide, CACI provides dynamic career opportunities for military
veterans and industry professionals to support the nation’s most
critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.
There are statements made herein which do not address historical
facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking
statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth
in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30,
2016, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and
Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements
should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.
