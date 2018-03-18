CACI International : Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)
announced today that it is raising its Fiscal Year 2018 (FY18) guidance.
As a result of strong operating performance on a number of programs
throughout our operations, particularly on our fixed price contracts, we
are raising our net income and diluted earnings per share guidance. In
addition, we are raising the lower end of our annual revenue guidance
range due to the increased certainty we have regarding our operations as
we approach our fourth fiscal quarter. Investors are reminded that the
recent Tax Reform legislation is expected to add approximately $100
million to net income, which was incorporated in our previous guidance
issued on January 31, 2018 and is also reflected in the current
guidance. The table below summarizes our FY18 expectations and
represents our views as of March 18, 2018.
(In millions except for tax rate and earnings per share)
Current Fiscal Year
2018 Guidance
Previous Fiscal Year
2018 Guidance
|
Revenue
$4,400 - $4,500
$4,350 - $4,500
|
Net income
$285 - $291
$277 - $283
|
Effective corporate tax rate
-3.4%
-3.4%
|
Diluted earnings per share
$11.26 - $11.50
$10.95 - $11.19
|
Diluted weighted average shares
25.3
25.3
|
|
CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national
security missions and government transformation for Intelligence,
Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A Fortune Magazine
World’s Most Admired Company in the IT Services industry, CACI is a
member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 2000 Index,
and the S&P SmallCap600 Index. CACI’s sustained commitment to ethics and
integrity defines its corporate culture and drives its success. With
approximately 18,700 employees worldwide, CACI provides dynamic career
opportunities for military veterans and industry professionals to
support the nation’s most critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.
There are statements made herein which do not address historical
facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking
statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated
results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the
following: legal, regulatory, and political change as a result of
transitioning to a new presidential administration that could result in
economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current
agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which
may affect the global economy; regional and national economic conditions
in the United States and globally; terrorist activities or war; changes
in interest rates; currency fluctuations; significant fluctuations in
the equity markets; changes in our effective tax rate; failure to
achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present
business and/or competition for new business; the risks and
uncertainties associated with client interest in and purchases of new
products and/or services; continued funding of U.S. government or other
public sector projects, based on a change in spending patterns,
implementation of spending cuts (sequestration) under the Budget Control
Act of 2011, or any legislation that amends or changes discretionary
spending levels under that act; changes in budgetary priorities
or in the event of a priority need for funds, such as homeland security;
government contract procurement (such as bid protest, small business set
asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.)
and termination risks; the results of government audits and
reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense
Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with
cognizant oversight; individual business decisions of our clients;
paradigm shifts in technology; competitive factors such as pricing
pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly
those with security clearances); market speculation regarding our
continued independence; material changes in laws or regulations
applicable to our businesses, particularly in connection with (i)
government contracts for services, (ii) outsourcing of activities that
have been performed by the government, and (iii) competition for task
orders under Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) and/or
schedule contracts with the General Services Administration; the
potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed
transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of
our recent and any future acquisitions; our own ability to achieve the
objectives of near term or long range business plans; and other risks
described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
