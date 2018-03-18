Log in
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC (CACI)
03/16 09:05:34 pm
157.45 USD   +2.14%
CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA

03/18/2018 | 06:10pm CET

By Dana Mattioli and Doug Cameron

CACI International Inc. has made a roughly $7.2 billion bid to buy CSRA Inc. in an attempt to break up the information-technology provider's sale to General Dynamics Corp.

CACI has offered $44 per share in cash and stock, according to a person familiar with the situation. That would top the $40.75-a-share all-cash deal CSRA agreed to last month with General Dynamics that has yet to close.

It isn't clear what CSRA's reaction to the bid is and whether CACI will ultimately prevail.

It would be a big bite for Arlington, Va.-based CACI, which has a market value of just under $4 billion even after its shares closed at an all-time high Friday. It could have a difficult time outgunning General Dynamics, a major aerospace-and-defense contractor with a market value of $66 billion.

Write to Dana Mattioli at [email protected] and Doug Cameron at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CSRA -0.05% 40.65 Delayed Quote.35.86%
GENERAL DYNAMICS 0.06% 222.74 Delayed Quote.9.41%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 450 M
EBIT 2018 314 M
Net income 2018 257 M
Debt 2018 949 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,60
P/E ratio 2019 17,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 3 796 M
Chart CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
CACI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | CACI | US1271903049 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 166 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Asbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Phillip London Executive Chairman
John S. Mengucci Chief Operating Officer
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel J. Doody Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC16.47%3 796
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.46%147 028
ACCENTURE5.10%103 394
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.74%83 242
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-0.61%51 632
VMWARE, INC.-0.68%50 598
