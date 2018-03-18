CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA

By Dana Mattioli and Doug Cameron

CACI International Inc. has made a roughly $7.2 billion bid to buy CSRA Inc. in an attempt to break up the information-technology provider's sale to General Dynamics Corp.

CACI has offered $44 per share in cash and stock, according to a person familiar with the situation. That would top the $40.75-a-share all-cash deal CSRA agreed to last month with General Dynamics that has yet to close.

It isn't clear what CSRA's reaction to the bid is and whether CACI will ultimately prevail.

It would be a big bite for Arlington, Va.-based CACI, which has a market value of just under $4 billion even after its shares closed at an all-time high Friday. It could have a difficult time outgunning General Dynamics, a major aerospace-and-defense contractor with a market value of $66 billion.

