Rizal Resources : Stock Update

NEWS RELEASE

Symbol: RZL-TSX.V

RIZAL UPDATE

July 25, 2018- Vancouver, British Columbia: Rizal Resources Corporation (TSXV: RZL) ("Rizal" or the "Company") has been requested by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization (IIROC) to comment on the recent increase in the trading volume and price of the Company 's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's activity that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Peter Main President and CEO [email protected]

For further information please visit our website at www.rizalresources.com,email us at [email protected]

Phone: 778-370-1372 Fax: 604-608-5442

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.