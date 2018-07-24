Cadence Bancorporation : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Cadence Bancorp, LLC

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) today announced the pricing of its
previously announced registered public secondary offering. Cadence
Bancorp, LLC will sell 12,500,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation’s
outstanding Class A common stock, or approximately 14.9% of Cadence
Bancorporation’s outstanding Class A common stock, at a public offering
price of $28.40 per share and a total offering size of $355 million,
before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated
offering expenses. All of the shares sold in the offering will be sold
by Cadence Bancorp, LLC.
The offering is expected to close on or about July 26, 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions.
Cadence Bancorporation is not selling any shares of Class A common stock
and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The
proposed offering will not change the number of shares of Class A common
stock that are currently outstanding. Upon completion of the offering,
Cadence Bancorp, LLC will own approximately 25.9% of Cadence
Bancorporation’s outstanding Class A common stock.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter in the offering.
This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
final prospectus supplement, when available, and the related prospectus
relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman
Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New
York, NY 10282, by phone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected].
Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the
related prospectus may also be obtained free of charge from the website
of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorporation is an $11.3 billion in assets regional bank
holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Through its affiliates,
Cadence operates 65 locations in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi
and Tennessee, and provides corporations, middle-market companies, small
businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and
financial solutions. Services and products include commercial and
business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial
real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust
services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and
personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home
equity lines and loans, and credit cards. Clients have access to
leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines,
and 56,000 ATMs. The Cadence team of 1,200 associates is committed to
exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed
financially. Cadence Bank, N.A., Cadence Insurance, and Linscomb &
Williams are direct or indirect subsidiaries of Cadence Bancorporation.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to,
among other things, the pricing and completion of the secondary offering
of our Class A common stock. These statements are often, but not always,
made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,”
“could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,”
“expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,”
“intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative
version of those words or other comparable words of a future or
forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not
historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and
projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain
assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are
inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you
that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that
are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations
reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the
date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the
results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The
foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be
read together with the other cautionary statements included in the
registration statement on Form S-3, including the prospectus supplement
and the related prospectus, we have filed with the SEC. If one or more
events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or
if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may
differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not
place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or
review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from
time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise.
In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business
or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause
actual results to differ materially from those contained in any
forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724006049/en/