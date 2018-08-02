Cadence Design : James Haddad to Present at Oppenheimer Conference

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS):

WHO:

James Haddad, corporate vice president finance, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS)

WHAT:

Mr. Haddad will present and host individual meetings with investors at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 7, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston in Boston, Massachusetts.

WHEN:

Mr. Haddad’s talk will be available live by webcast at 11:05 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, September 14, 2018.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006102/en/