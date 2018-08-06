Log in
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
Cadence Design : Michelle Quejado to Present at KeyBanc Conference

08/06/2018

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS):

WHO:

Michelle Quejado, corporate vice president finance and corporate controller.

WHAT:

Ms. Quejado will participate in a fireside chat in addition to hosting individual meetings with investors at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum on August 13, 2018 at the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail, Colorado.

WHEN:

Ms. Quejado’s talk will be available live by webcast at 3:00 p.m. MDT on Monday, August 13, 2018. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, September 14, 2018.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2018 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 082 M
EBIT 2018 558 M
Net income 2018 280 M
Finance 2018 278 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 45,12
P/E ratio 2019 38,69
EV / Sales 2018 5,95x
EV / Sales 2019 5,37x
Capitalization 12 661 M
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 49,4 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lip-Bu Tan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anirudh Devgan President
John B. Shoven Chairman
John Wall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Neil Kole Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS7.05%12 661
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.30%830 093
RED HAT17.40%25 010
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.83%17 151
CITRIX SYSTEMS24.93%14 900
SPLUNK INC21.28%14 371
