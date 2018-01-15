CAE : Healthcare and the American Heart Association announce international training center partnership

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA and MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan 15, 2018) - CAE Healthcare and the American Heart Association will collaborate to establish a network of International Training Sites to deliver lifesaving American Heart Association courses in countries that are currently underserved. Leaders of both organizations issued the announcement after a joint meeting at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in Los Angeles.

"We are excited to partner with the American Heart Association to advance their mission to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, in more countries around the world," said Dr. Robert Amyot, president of CAE Healthcare. "As an AHA International Training Center and training partner of choice, we plan to leverage our healthcare simulation expertise and our global network to deliver AHA-accredited courses to clinicians who might not have access to this internationally accepted certification training."

The first authorized American Heart Association International Training Site to be operated by CAE Healthcare will open within the CAE Brunei Multi-Purpose Training Centre in Brunei Darussalam. Established as a venture between CAE and the Government of Brunei, the integrated facility is currently an aviation training center and an Emergency and Crisis Management Centre of Excellence that serves the region.

CAE Healthcare will offer American Heart Association Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC) courses in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support in Brunei beginning this month. The CAE Healthcare Academy has developed simulator-based curriculum for years that aligns with AHA guidelines and has trained faculty in its implementation.

"Cardiovascular disease is the world's leading killer, so we're working globally to build healthier lives," said John Meiners, Chief of Mission-aligned Businesses at the American Heart Association. "Joining forces with organizations like CAE Healthcare to make our life-saving trainings available to more people around the world is essential to our mission and we are excited at the scope of services this collaboration will provide."

The 2015 American Heart Association Guidelines for CPR & ECC state high-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training for both healthcare providers and bystanders to help them feel more confident to act and to provide better CPR to cardiac arrest victims. The rate of survival from cardiac arrest varies widely around the world; many factors can influence survival, but the best evidence shows that high-quality CPR and early defibrillation provide the best chance for a victim to survive.

About CAE Healthcare

CAE Healthcare offers cutting-edge learning tools to healthcare students and professionals, allowing them to develop practical experience through risk-free simulation training before treating real patients. CAE Healthcare's full spectrum of simulation solutions includes surgical and imaging simulation, curriculum, the LearningSpace audiovisual and center management platform and highly realistic adult, pediatric and baby patient simulators. Today, approximately 12,500 CAE Healthcare simulators and audiovisual solutions are in use worldwide by medical schools, nursing schools, hospitals, defense forces and other entities. www.cae.com/healthcare

About CAE

CAE (NYSE:CAE)(TSX:CAE) is a global leader in the delivery of training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. We design and integrate the industry's most comprehensive training solutions, anchored by the knowledge and expertise of more than 8,500 employees, our world-leading simulation technologies and a track record of service and technology innovation spanning seven decades. Our global presence is the broadest in the industry, with 160 sites and training locations in 35 countries, including our joint venture operations, and the world's largest installed base of flight simulators. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defense crewmembers, as well as thousands of healthcare professionals.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke - the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

