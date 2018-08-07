Media invitation: CAE announcement in the presence of representatives of the governments of Canada and Québec

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE:CAE) (TSX:CAE) CAE will make an announcement in the presence of representatives of the governments of Canada and Québec on August 8, at 2 p.m. at CAE’s headquarters, located at 8585 Côte-de-Liesse, Saint-Laurent. Members of the media must arrive at 1 p.m.



WHAT: News conference in the presence of representatives of the governments of Canada and Québec

WHEN: August 8, 2018 at 2 p.m.

Media should arrive at 1 p.m.

Please confirm your attendance with the media contacts mentioned below

WHERE:



CAE, 8585 Côte-de-Liesse, Saint-Laurent

Entrance at door 4 (entrance at the back of the building)



About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 9,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

