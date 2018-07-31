CAI International Inc : CAI International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

Log in
07/31/2018 | 09:07pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-34106FFA227C4.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 412 M
EBIT 2018 159 M
Net income 2018 76,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,89
P/E ratio 2019 5,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 452 M
Chart CAI INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
CAI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor M. Garcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David G. Remington Chairman
Camille G. Cutino Vice President-Operations & Human Resources
Timothy B. Page Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Easton Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAI INTERNATIONAL INC-22.10%452
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-18.36%27 565
BOLLORÉ-13.16%13 431
HAPAG-LLOYD AG4.78%6 917
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD9.34%6 583
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-32.20%6 270
