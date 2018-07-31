Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cairn Energy    CNE   GB00B74CDH82

CAIRN ENERGY (CNE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cairn Energy : Former HSBC currency trader wins appeal against U.S. extradition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - A former HSBC executive has won a British court battle against the U.S. government over his extradition, according to the judge's ruling published on Tuesday.

The United States had wanted to extradite Stuart Scott, HSBC's former head of cash trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to face fraud charges over allegations he and a colleague defrauded client Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion (£2.7 billion) currency trade in 2011.

Scott took his case to London's High Court in the hope of overturning an earlier court decision to send him to the United States in a case that has already seen his colleague, Mark Johnson, sentenced to two years in prison.

The judge, Lord Burnett, ruled in favour of Scott's appeal, saying it was not in the interests of justice for him to be extradited because most of the alleged crimes took place in Britain and because Scott has no significant connection to the United States.

"Conversely, those factors which told in favour of extradition were of significantly less weight," he said in a written ruling.

"In these circumstances this court is entitled to say that the judge's overall evaluation was wrong ... the appellant's extradition is not in the interests of justice and the appeal should be allowed."

The court's rare decision to block a U.S. extradition request for now allows Scott to avoid the fate of Johnson, who became the first banker to be tried in the United States as a result of worldwide investigations into the multi-trillion-dollar per day currency market. He was convicted in October.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment.

U.S. prosecutors allege that Scott and Johnson, formerly head of HSBC's global foreign exchange cash trading desk, schemed to ramp up the price of British pounds before executing the trade for Cairn, making millions for HSBC at Cairn's expense.

Cairn had hired HSBC in 2011 to convert $3.5 billion into British pounds sterling in connection with the sale of an Indian subsidiary.

Scott's lawyer, Anne Davies, said he was "very pleased" with the court's judgment, but added that the United States has indicated an intention to appeal.

"As proceedings are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment any further," she said in a statement.

Scott's lawyers argued that the extradition request misrepresented the relationship between HSBC and Cairn, which they said had made clear HSBC was not acting as an agent of the firm and did not owe it any fiduciary duty, and that no crime had been committed under English law.

HSBC declined to comment. The bank agreed to pay Cairn $8.08 million under a settlement reached in July 2017.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, additional reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAIRN ENERGY 0.49% 244.2 Delayed Quote.13.66%
HSBC HOLDINGS 0.65% 730.5 Delayed Quote.-5.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAIRN ENERGY
06:06pCAIRN ENERGY : Former HSBC currency trader wins appeal against U.S. extradition
RE
07/10CAIRN ENERGY : to take $216m charge as Indian tax dispute rumbles on
AQ
07/10CAIRN ENERGY : Income Tax sells Cairn’s USD 216 million shares in Vedanta
AQ
07/10CAIRN ENERGY : I-t dept sells cairn shares in vedanta
AQ
07/10CAIRN ENERGY : Taxman sells cairn shares for dues
AQ
07/09CAIRN ENERGY : says Indian tax office sells USD 216 million of Vedanta shares
AQ
07/09Cairn says Indian tax office sold $216 million of Vedanta shares
RE
07/09CAIRN ENERGY : Update on Cairn’s assets in India
PU
06/28TULLOW OIL : ups 2018 output forecast, provisions for Seadrill claim
RE
06/14Cairn buys into Seacrest-backed British North Sea oilfield
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14Cairn Energy Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/13Cairn Energy's (CRNCY) CEO Simon Thomson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
03/13Cairn Energy reports FY results 
2017REUTERS : BP seeks stake in Cairn Energy's Senegal assets 
2017REUTERS : BP seeks stake in Cairn Energy's Senegal assets 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 461 M
EBIT 2018 33,5 M
Net income 2018 66,3 M
Finance 2018 76,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 49,24
P/E ratio 2019 13,08
EV / Sales 2018 3,88x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 1 865 M
Chart CAIRN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Cairn Energy Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,87 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mary Jacqueline Sheppard Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Ferdinand Diederik Berger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY13.66%1 865
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.66%84 011
EOG RESOURCES20.38%74 592
CNOOC LTD15.15%72 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.32%64 447
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.16%43 868
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.