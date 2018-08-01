CaixaBank : mobile application wins The Banker’s innovation award

CaixaBank's mobile application wins the Banker's innovation award

• British magazine The Banker has honoured the 'CaixaBank Now App' for its innovation.

• The application is designed to provide an optimal user experience, while incorporating the full range of services offered by the bank, as well as faster and more intuitive tools to help users manage their personal accounts.

• CaixaBank was also selected this year as Western Europe's Most Innovative Financial Institution by the U.S. magazine Global Finance based on its digital transformation and tech innovation.

The Banker has honoured CaixaBank for the innovation demonstrated by its mobile application, 'CaixaBank Now App', which was identified as the best technology project in the mobile category of the Technology Projects Awards 2018. The prize comes as recognition for two of the bank's core strategic commitments: digital transformation and technological innovation.

The bank, presided over by Chairman Jordi Gual and CEO Gonzalo Gortázar, has extended its leadership in digital banking with the largest digital customer base in Spain: a penetration rate of 32%, 5.8 million digital customers (55% of all customers in Spain) and 5 million mobile banking customers.

The 'CaixaBank Now App' is designed to provide an optimal user experience and features an artificial intelligence chatbot. The app provides access to the full range of services offered by the bank, and also includes faster and more intuitive tools to help users manage their personal accounts.

CaixaBank is constantly developing ground-breaking initiatives aimed at enhancing the customer experience, improving the bank's services and driving efficiency via new technologies. This award represents recognition for the technological innovation that has been a long-standing hallmark of the bank and its culture, as well as the progress secured in a key area of the 2015-2018 Strategic Plan.

CaixaBank was also named Western Europe's Most Innovative Financial Institution this year by the U.S. magazine Global Finance. The publication praised the bank for fostering a culture of creative thought in order to develop new and viable financial tools.

International accolades for CaixaBank

CaixaBank is the leading retail bank in Spain, standing as the primary bank for 26.7% of the retail customer market. The bank serves around 16 million customers in the Iberian market and has 5,239 branches, the largest branch network in the Iberian Peninsula.

For the first time, CaixaBank was recently selected as Western Europe's Best Digital Bank by British magazine Euromoney, based on its digital transformation and tech innovation.

CaixaBank has been named the best bank in Spain by some of the most prestigious international specialist publications. In fact, recent honours include the Best Bank in Spain 2018 award by New York-based magazine Global Finance. The financial institution also won the Best Private Bank for use of Technology award from magazine Professional Wealth Management (PWM), part of the Financial Times Group.