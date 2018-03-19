Log in
News

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

03/19/2018 | 04:01pm CET

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on Monday, April 2, 2018. A press release will be issued prior to the open of market trading.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 405 M
EBIT 2018 151 M
Net income 2018 74,8 M
Finance 2018 183 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 35,80
P/E ratio 2019 25,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 2 196 M
Managers
NameTitle
Adolphus B. Baker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sherman L. Miller Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Timothy A. Dawson CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & VP
Fred R. Adams Chairman-Emeritus
Letitia Callender Hughes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAL-MAINE FOODS INC1.69%2 196
GUANGDONG WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%17 921
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%9 099
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-1.40%8 133
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 240
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD--.--%6 918
