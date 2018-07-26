CalAmp : Technology Adopted by Foresight Intelligence to Speed Time to Market of Foresight's Fleet Intelligence Application For Construction Industry Mixed Fleets

IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy, announced today that Foresight Intelligence, a data analytics software provider, integrated a broad portfolio of CalAmp intelligent devices and the CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC) to speed time to market of its Fleet Intelligence, a mixed fleet management application with a focus on the construction industry.

Foresight Intelligence is leveraging the flexibility of CTC and mix of CalAmp telematics devices to produce unprecedented time to market and cost improvements for its Fleet Intelligence application. CalAmp's technology solutions provide the flexibility to incorporate IoT data into evolving construction industry demands by capturing equipment utilization and diagnostic information from previously unconnected machines. By combining actionable data insights with financial metrics, the Fleet Intelligence application provides machine lifecycle management to improve operational efficiency of mixed fleets from different OEMs.

"Our customers need to effectively manage the uptime and utilization of their machines and vehicles to remain efficient, profitable and competitive, but managing data from a mixed fleet is complex," said Dale Hanna, CEO for Foresight Intelligence. "CalAmp's device platforms and scalable CTC combined with our own software design meant we were able to quickly and cost effectively deliver a solution that enables our customers to manage a wide variety of machines more efficiently and make more informed decisions about their business in real time."

The Fleet Intelligence application, which is listed as a mixed fleet solution provider for John Deere WorkSight™, delivers real-time location data, engine hours, fuel levels and diagnostic information including diagnostic trouble codes directly to a laptop or mobile device for a single screen view of a mixed fleet of vehicles and equipment. Contractors, equipment dealers and resellers use these data points to generate utilization metrics, job costing, maintenance scheduling and more to optimize business operations.

"Construction businesses juggle multiple pieces of machinery and assets, many of which are producing data continuously, and the ability to view that data in a central place and on-the-go is invaluable," said Paul Washicko, senior vice president and general manager of CalAmp's Software & Subscription Services business. "Foresight Intelligence's vision to address the variety of needs presented by a mixed fleet was the perfect match for the flexibility of CalAmp's Telematics Cloud platform and broad intelligent device portfolio."

To learn more about the CalAmp Telematics Cloud, visit: https://www.calamp.com/products/calamp-telematics-cloud/

About Foresight Intelligence

Foresight Intelligence, Inc. is a data analytics software company that focuses on collecting data and providing pertinent information for smart actions. Fleet Intelligence was designed to meet the need for a mixed fleet solution that provides intuitive insights into heavy equipment fleets. Discover more about Fleet Intelligence at https://foresightintelligence.com/fleetintelligence/.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp