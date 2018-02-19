Caldwell Partners International : Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 15, 2018 there were 6 shareholders voting in person holding 3,960,200 Voting Common Shares and 35 shareholders voting by proxy holding 5,769,401 Voting Common Shares, representing in total 41 shareholders holding 9,729,601 Voting Common Shares, and 47.68% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 3, 2018 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors and reconfirmation of the shareholder rights plan are as follows:







Voted for* Percentage Withheld

from Voting* Percentage 1. Election of Directors - Elected

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 3, 2018 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting. The vote was conducted by a show of hands.











Paul R. Daoust

4,793,600 94.47% 280,358 5.53%

Richard D. Innes

4,424,800 87.21% 649,158 12.79%

G. Edmund King

4,799,400 94.59% 274,558 5.41%

John N. Wallace

4,904,200 96.65% 169,758 3.35%

Kathryn A. Welsh

4,416,900 87.05% 657,058 12.95%

































Voted for* Percentage Withheld

from Voting* Percentage 2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed

5,752,501 99.71% 16,900 0.29% The shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The vote was conducted by a show of hands.



























Voted for* Percentage Voted

Against* Percentage 3. Confirmation of amendments to, and the restatement of, the By-Law No. I of the Corporation - Passed

4,117,300 81.15% 956,458 18.85% The shareholders passed an ordinary resolution confirming

amendments to, and the restatement of, the By-Law No. I of the Corporation, as described in the management proxy circular dated January 3, 2018. The vote was conducted by a show of hands.











* As the vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting, plus any shares voted by a show of hands at the meeting in respect of which the shareholder voted against, or withheld authority.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a leading international provider of executive search and has been for more than 45 years. As one of the world's most trusted advisors in executive search, the firm has a sterling reputation built on successful searches for boards, chief and senior executives, and selected functional experts. With offices and partners across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, the firm takes pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to its clients.

The Caldwell Partners' Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

