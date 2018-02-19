Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Caldwell Partners International Inc    CWL   CA12913L2030

CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC (CWL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Caldwell Partners International : Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2018 | 12:12am CET

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 15, 2018 there were 6 shareholders voting in person holding 3,960,200 Voting Common Shares and 35 shareholders voting by proxy holding 5,769,401 Voting Common Shares, representing in total 41 shareholders holding 9,729,601 Voting Common Shares, and 47.68% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 3, 2018 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors and reconfirmation of the shareholder rights plan are as follows:

Voted for*

Percentage

Withheld
from Voting*

Percentage

1. Election of Directors - Elected
Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 3, 2018 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting. The vote was conducted by a show of hands.





Paul R. Daoust

4,793,600

94.47%

280,358

5.53%

Richard D. Innes

4,424,800

87.21%

649,158

12.79%

G. Edmund King

4,799,400

94.59%

274,558

5.41%

John N. Wallace

4,904,200

96.65%

169,758

3.35%

Kathryn A. Welsh

4,416,900

87.05%

657,058

12.95%















Voted for*

Percentage

Withheld
from Voting*

Percentage

2. Appointment of Auditors  -  Appointed

5,752,501

99.71%

16,900

0.29%

The shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The vote was conducted by a show of hands.













Voted for*

Percentage

Voted
Against*

Percentage

3. Confirmation of amendments to, and the restatement of, the By-Law No. I of the Corporation - Passed

4,117,300

81.15%

956,458

18.85%

The shareholders passed an ordinary resolution confirming
amendments to, and the restatement of, the By-Law No. I of the Corporation, as described in the management proxy circular dated January 3, 2018. The vote was conducted by a show of hands.




 

* As the vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting, plus any shares voted by a show of hands at the meeting in respect of which the shareholder voted against, or withheld authority.

About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a leading international provider of executive search and has been for more than 45 years. As one of the world's most trusted advisors in executive search, the firm has a sterling reputation built on successful searches for boards, chief and senior executives, and selected functional experts. With offices and partners across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, the firm takes pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to its clients.

The Caldwell Partners' Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNAT
12:12aCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Results of Vote for Election of Dire..
PR
02/06CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Promotion of Three Principals
PR
01/22CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC : ex-dividend day
FA
01/11CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Issues Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Res..
PR
2017CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC : ex-dividend day
FA
2017CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Issues Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
PR
2017CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Strengthens London Presence with Addition of P..
PR
2017CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Chris Beck as Chief Operating & Finan..
PR
2017CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC : ex-dividend day
FA
2017CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Launches Cyber Advisory Board Service
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/11Caldwell Partners International reports Q1 results 
2017Caldwell Partners International reports Q4 results 
2017Caldwell Partners International reports Q3 results 
2017Caldwell Partners International declares CAD 0.02 dividend 
2017Caldwell Partners International reports FQ2 results 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.