CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES INC
Calithera to Participate in Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

02/09/2018

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel cancer therapeutics, today announced that Susan M. Molineaux, Ph.D, the company’s Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 15, 2018 in New York City. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay for up to 30 days at www.calithera.com in the Investor Relations section.

About Calithera

Calithera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer by discovering, developing, and commercializing novel small molecule drugs that target tumor and immune cell metabolism. Calithera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.  For more information about Calithera, please visit www.calithera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "poised" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These statements include those related to the safety, tolerability and efficacy of CB-839, the overall advancement of CB-839 in clinical trials, the unmet need in the treatment of patients with advanced disease, and Calithera’s plans to continue development of CB-839 in combination with everolimus for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.  Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The product candidates that Calithera develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all. In addition, clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release.  Such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized.  The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may have a negative effect on Calithera's stock price.  Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Calithera's business can be found in Calithera's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Calithera disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

CONTACT:
Jennifer McNealey
[email protected]
650-870-1071

