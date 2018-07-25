Inyo Networks Connects California Communities with Calix AXOS NG-PON2, First in the State to Deliver 10 Gigabit Services to Rural Residential Markets

PETALUMA, Calif., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that Inyo Networks is deploying the Calix AXOS NG-PON2 solution to bring the first 10 gigabit services to California’s rural residential communities. Initially launching Active Ethernet gigabit services in the suburban Southern California community of Ontario to great success, Inyo Networks is growing to connect to the rural Northern California community of Nicasio after years of inadequate broadband service options. Located in scenic western Marin County, Nicasio is home to both bustling farms and some of the Bay Area’s business and entertainment industry leaders. With this diverse subscriber base, Inyo Networks turned to the Calix AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System and 844 GigaCenters to future-proof its network to meet the community’s growing bandwidth demands. AXOS, with its diagnostic and network troubleshooting capabilities, allows Inyo Networks to deliver the Always On broadband services required by its high-end residential subscribers.



“The residents of Nicasio have been in desperate need of a true broadband service for years and we are thrilled to bring them symmetrical gigabit and 10 gigabit services from day one,” said Nick Keeler, President and COO of Inyo Networks. “Through the Calix Next Generation PON solution, we are able to leapfrog legacy technologies and deliver residential broadband speeds to this rural area that are not even available in the state’s largest cities. As our varied subscribers take advantage of this next generation network through bandwidth-intensive applications, we expect rapid growth in their broadband demands and look forward to having our Calix AXOS NG-PON2 solution address all their advanced broadband needs. With the Calix AXOS E7-2 in place, Inyo Networks can quickly come to market with 10 gigabit services today.”

Inyo Networks started its gigabit broadband service delivery in Ontario with a Calix-powered Active Ethernet network. With an eye towards the future, Inyo Networks can now deploy next generation PON as if it was an Active Ethernet solution across all of its markets by establishing a 1:1 fiber relationship from the cabinet to the subscriber. This gives Inyo Networks the versatility to add 2, 3, or 10 gigabit service offerings to its portfolio quickly and efficiently.

"Fiber innovators like Inyo Networks have been among the leaders in driving gigabit communities for some time. As the move to 10 gigabit communities accelerates, we are seeing these innovators emerge once again to lead the charge," said Skip Hirvela, Calix vice president of sales. “As Inyo Networks shifts its focus to next generation PON across all its serving areas, it will be able to utilize the breadth of AXOS to realize lower support costs and increased revenue streams, all while delivering an unmatched subscriber experience. At Calix, we are excited to partner with Inyo Networks as it embarks on this game-changing evolution to NG-PON2.”

