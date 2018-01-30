Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Callidus Software Inc.    CALD

CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC. (CALD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 03:14pm EST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ GM: CALD)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 29, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Callidus Software Inc. (“Callidus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: CALD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by SAP SE (“SAP”) (NYSE: SAP) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.4 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Callidus will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of Callidus common stock.

If you own common stock of Callidus and purchased any shares before January 29, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC.
03:14p CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyo..
01:22p Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Wheth..
11:44a ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Callidus Softwa..
10:29a CALLIDUS SOFTWARE : Flies on Purchase by SAP
09:03a CALLIDUS SOFTWARE : SAP acquires U.S. cloud sales software firm
08:28a CALLIDUS SOFTWARE : SAP to Acquire Callidus Software Inc., Will Offer Comprehens..
07:15a SAP : CEO targets margins, bullish on world economy
06:39a SAP : Moves Further Into the Cloud With Callidus Deal -- Update
06:13a CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
05:53a SAP : forces the pace on cloud, buys $2.4 billion U.S. software firm
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:55p Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (1/30/18)
01:39p SAP to Acquire Callidus Software (CALD) - Slideshow
10:03a Lake Street downgrades Callidus Software on acquisition news
09:19a PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (1/30/2018)
07:05a WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Market Jitters Extend Into Second Day
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 249 M
EBIT 2017 23,3 M
Net income 2017 -22,4 M
Finance 2017 143 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 8,37x
EV / Sales 2018 6,82x
Capitalization 2 227 M
Chart CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Callidus Software Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | CALD | US13123E5006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 32,5 $
Spread / Average Target -0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie James Stretch President, CEO & Inside Director
Charles M. Boesenberg Chairman
Michael Wilkes Senior Vice President-Global Support & Operations
Roxanne Oulman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jimmy C. Duan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC.12.57%2 227
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.96%724 554
RED HAT12.59%23 533
HEXAGON13.70%20 284
CITRIX SYSTEMS7.61%14 115
SYNOPSYS9.06%13 575
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.