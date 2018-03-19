Log in
Callon Petroleum Company : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

03/19/2018 | 11:00am CET

NATCHEZ, Miss., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that senior management plans to participate in the upcoming investor events:

Scotia Howard Weil 2018 Energy Conference

The Company will present at the 2018 Energy Conference hosted by Scotia Howard Weil in New Orleans, LA on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 3:20 PM Central Time.

IPAA 24th Annual OGIS New York

The Company will present at the 24th Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium hosted by the Independent Petroleum Association of America in New York, NY on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 3:05 PM Eastern Time. The live and archived webcast for this event will be accessible on Callon's website at www.callon.com in the "Investors" section.

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and operation of oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

This news release is posted on the company's website at www.callon.com, and will be archived for subsequent review under the "News" link on the top of the homepage.

For further information contact
Mark Brewer
281-589-5200 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-announces-upcoming-investor-events-300615058.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company


© PRNewswire 2018
