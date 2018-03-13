Calyxt : Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017
0
03/13/2018 | 11:46pm CET
As of March 13th,
successfully contracted over 11,500 high-oleic / no trans-fat soybean
acres with over 60 growers.
Partnership with Farmer’s Business Network, Inc. (FBN) to expand
distribution and grower base of identity-preserved high oleic soybeans
in the upper Midwest; Launched FBN seed distribution and 2018 High Oleic
Premium Grower Program
Around a dozen small to large food company customers engaged
across food services and food ingredient applications
Advanced two product candidates from ‘discovery’ to ‘phase 1’
development
New concept-to-fork facility in Roseville, Minn., on track for
completion in Spring 2018
Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced its results for the
three-month period ended December 31, 2017 and for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
Investor Call Details
Calyxt will host an investor call on March 14, 2018 at 8:00 am Eastern
Time to discuss its financial results and provide a general business
update.
The live dial-in information for the conference call is:
US & Canada only: 877-407-9747 International: 412-902-0044
In addition, a replay of the call will be available for 6 months
following the conference by calling 877-660-6853 (Toll Free US &
Canada); 201-612-7415 (Toll Free International). The archived webcast of
this event may be accessed through the Calyxt website.
“At Calyxt, we are pioneering a business model as a specialty food
ingredient company, based on our proprietary, industry-leading gene
editing technology platform, called TALEN®. We have made tremendous
progress in the commercial preparation of our High Oleic Soybean product
by contracting over 11,500 acres with over 60 farmers as of March 13th.
This is just our first product and we are thrilled by the pace of
development and possibilities that gene editing brings to the
agricultural space as a whole.” Federico Tripodi, CEO Calyxt.
Corporate highlights
Planting Update - On Track for the Commercialization ofHigh
Oleic Soybeans
As of March 13th, Calyxt has contracted over 11,500 acres
with 60 farmers in the Upper Midwest. Overall, these growers
collectively farm over 125,000 acres, half of which are expected to
produce soybeans. More than a quarter of the soybeans that are
anticipated to be planted by these farmers consist of Calyxt’s
high-oleic variety.
Calyxt’s recent partnership with Farmer’s Business Network, Inc. (FBN)
added to the distribution and grower base of Calyxt’s identity-preserved
high-oleic soybeans across the upper Midwest region, including South
Dakota and Minnesota.
In December 2017, Calyxt launched the seed distribution and 2018 High
Oleic Premium Grower Program with the Farmer Business Network. With
access to a growing network of progressive farmers covering the entire
U.S., we are building out our grower program with FBN.
On the food customer side, around 12 small to large food company
customers are currently engaged across food services and food ingredient
applications to test Calyxt’s high oleic soybean oil.
Alfalfa Product Candidate Designated as Non-Regulated by USDA and two
product candidates advanced from ‘discovery’ to ‘phase 1’ development
In October, Calyxt and S&W Seeds announced that Calyxt’s first alfalfa
product candidate has been designated by the USDA as a non-regulated
article under the USDA APHIS’s “Am I Regulated?” Process.
This improved quality alfalfa developed using Calyxt’s proprietary gene
editing technology TALEN® is Calyxt sixth product candidate to be
confirmed as a non-regulated article by the USDA together with Calyxt’s
high oleic soybean, high oleic / low linolenic soybean, powdery mildew
resistant wheat, cold storable potato and reduced browning potato.
Calyxt now has nine product candidates in Phase 1 development or higher
across soybean, wheat, canola, potato and alfalfa crops. The two
products most recently entering Phase 1 are herbicide-tolerant wheat,
our third wheat product candidate, and improved oil composition canola,
our first canola product candidate, which entered Phase 1 during the
third quarter of 2017. We believe that canola and wheat represent major
growth opportunities for Calyxt.
New concept-to-fork facility in Roseville, Minn., on track for
completion in Spring 2018
Calyxt’s new 11-acre concept-to-fork facility will house Calyxt’s nearly
40,000-square-foot headquarters, state-of-the-art research labs and a
test kitchen. The new facility is being constructed adjacent to Calyxt’s
recently completed 11,000+square-foot greenhouses and existing outdoor
demonstration plots.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $56.7 million at December 31, 2017. The
highlight of 2017 was the successful initial public offering (IPO) in
July, which provided $58 million of net proceeds after underwriter
discounts and fees. Cellectis remains our majority shareholder with
79.7% of our common stock as of December 31, 2017. In September 2017, we
completed a sale-leaseback transaction with respect to our Roseville,
Minnesota headquarters and lab facilities, in which we received
approximately $7 million for the sale of the property and entered into a
lease agreement with an initial twenty-year term. We intend to continue
to judiciously manage the use of cash and expect to have sufficient cash
to fund the business through the mid-2019.
For the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, we had a net loss of $6.8
million and $26.0 million respectively. The net loss includes non-cash
stock option expense related to grants from 2014 to 2017 for the fourth
quarter and full year of $2.1 million and $12.1 million respectively.
Our operating cash spend for the 12 months ending December 31, 2017 was
$12.8 million or approximately $1.1 million per month.
Looking forward towards 2018, we anticipate that our operating cash
spend will increase as we continue to expand our R&D team to advance key
products in the portfolio and build out or commercial capabilities. For
the first quarter of 2018, we project a cash burn rate in the range of
$6.0 to $7.0 million. This increased cash spend reflects spending in the
first half of 2018 on high oleic soybean seed production to support our
Spring product launch, a continued expansion of our R&D team to advance
key products in the portfolio and the build-out of our commercial
capabilities.
Calyxt, Inc. Balance Sheets
(expressed in thousands, except share data and per share data)
December 31,
2017
2016
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
56,664
$
5,026
Trade accounts receivable
—
110
Due from related parties
167
47
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
626
282
Total current assets
57,457
5,465
Property and equipment, net
14,353
10,994
Other long-term assets
357
164
Total assets
$
72,167
$
16,623
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Due to related parties
$
1,350
$
1,712
Accounts payable
1,023
357
Accrued salaries, wages, and other compensation
945
332
Accrued liabilities
893
363
Deferred revenue
43
101
Total current liabilities
4,254
2,865
Non-current deferred revenue
289
639
Financing lease obligation
10,148
—
Total liabilities
14,691
3,504
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized,
27,718,780 and 19,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
3
2
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and
2016, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
112,021
41,685
Accumulated deficit
(54,548)
(28,568)
Total stockholders’ equity
57,476
13,119
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
72,167
$
16,623
Calyxt, Inc. Statements of Operations
(expressed in thousands except shares outstanding and per share
amounts)
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Revenue
$
508
$
399
$
1,272
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
—
200
751
Research and development
11,556
5,638
2,766
Selling, general and administrative
14,741
6,670
3,569
Total Operating expenses
26,297
12,508
7,086
Loss from operations
(25,789)
(12,109)
(5,814)
Interest expense
(1)
(5)
(261)
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain
(190)
28
186
Loss before income taxes
(25,980)
(12,086)
(5,889)
Income tax expense
—
—
—
Net loss
$
(25,980)
$
(12,086)
$
(5,889)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(1.12)
$
(0.62)
$
(0.88)
Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted
23,153,661
19,600,000
6,725,740
Calyxt, Inc.
Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
(expressed in thousands except shares outstanding)
Shares Outstanding
Common Stock
Additional Paid-In Capital
Accumulated Deficit
Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
Balances at January 1, 2015
2,450,000
$
—
$
47
$
(10,483)
$
(10,436)
Issuance of common stock
—
—
—
—
—
Capital contributed to Parent
17,150,000
2
39,998
—
40,000
Dividend to parent
—
—
—
(110)
(110)
Stock options exercised
—
—
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation
—
—
692
—
692
Net loss
—
—
—
(5,889)
(5,889)
Balances at December 31, 2015
19,600,000
$
2
$
40,737
$
(16,482)
$
24,257
Issuance of common stock
—
—
—
—
—
Stock options exercised
—
—
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation
—
—
948
—
948
Net loss
—
—
—
(12,086)
(12,086)
Balances at December 31, 2016
19,600,000
$
2
$
41,685
$
(28,568)
$
13,119
Issuance of common stock
8,050,000
1
57,979
—
57,980
Stock options exercised
68,780
—
265
—
265
Stock-based compensation
—
—
12,092
—
12,092
Net loss
—
—
—
(25,980)
(25,980)
Balances at December 31, 2017
27,718,780
$
3
$
112,021
$
(54,548)
$
57,476
Calyxt, Inc. Statements of Cash Flows (expressed in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Operating activities
Net loss
(25,980)
(12,086)
(5,889)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
Depreciation
551
345
147
Stock-based compensation
12,092
948
692
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
110
107
25
Due to/from related parties
(482)
1,702
(1,265)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(537)
(387)
59
Accounts payable
665
53
(28)
Accrued salaries, wages and other compensation
613
88
93
Accrued liabilities
591
137
40
Deferred revenue
(408)
(144)
(565)
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(12,785)
$
(9,237)
$
(6,691)
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(779)
(10,424)
(665)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(779)
$
(10,424)
$
(665)
Financing activities
Proceeds from common stock issuance
61,292
—
—
Costs incurred related to the issuance of stock
(3,312)
—
—
Capital contribution from Parent
—
—
30,000
Advances from Parent
3,000
—
2,050
Repayment of advances from Parent
(3,000)
—
(200)
Dividend to Parent
—
—
(110)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock option
265
—
—
Cash received for land and other improvements as a part of the
financing lease obligation
6,957
—
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
65,202
$
—
$
31,740
Net increase (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
51,638
(19,661)
24,384
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
5,026
24,687
303
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
$
56,664
$
5,026
$
24,687
Supplemental cash flow information
Interest paid
$
200
$
5
$
261
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing transactions
Property and equipment included in financing lease obligation
$
3,130
$
—
$
—
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food
ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers
and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide
applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops
non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by
combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com Calyxt™
and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc. TALEN®
is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis S.A.
Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these
statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,”
“should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and
other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which
are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may
include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated
growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These
statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and
projections about future events. There are important factors that could
cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including those factors discussed under the caption entitled “Risk
Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any
obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by applicable laws.