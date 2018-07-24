Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cambian Group PLC    CMBN   GB00BKXNB024

CAMBIAN GROUP PLC (CMBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/24 03:18:34 pm
194.6 GBp   +5.19%
02:53pCAMBIAN : Response to revised possible offer
PU
08:13aCAMBIAN : Revised Possible Offer for Cambian Group PLC
PU
07/23CAMBIAN : Form 8 (OPD) Offeror Cambian Group plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cambian : Response to revised possible offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

Cambian Group plc

Response to revised possible offer

24 July 2018

Cambian Group plc ('Cambian') notes the announcement made by CareTech Holdings plc ('CareTech') earlier today regarding a revised possible offer for Cambian. The Board of Cambian advises its shareholders to take no action as a result of CareTech's announcement. A further announcement will be made by Cambian in due course.

Enquiries

Rothschild (lead financial adviser)

Hedley Goldberg

Thibault Poirier

Tel: +44 207 280 5000

Investec (financial adviser and joint corporate broker)

Gary Clarence

Edward Thomas

Tel: +44 207 597 4000

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (financial adviser and joint corporate broker)

James Mitford
Alex Bruce

Tel: +44 207 742 4000

CNC (communications advisor)

Richard Campbell

Katherine Fennell

Tel: +44 203 755 1600

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ('Rothschild'), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Cambian and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Cambian for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement.

Investec Bank plc ('Investec') is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Investec is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Investec will not regard any other person other than the Company as their client, nor will Investec be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Investec or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to in this announcement.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ('J.P. Morgan Cazenove'), is authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the 'PRA') and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority. J.P. Morgan Cazenove is acting as financial adviser exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, or for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

Publication on a website

A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on Cambian's website at http://www.cambiangroup.com/cambiangroup/investor/home.aspxpromptly and in any event by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 25 July 2018. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Cambian Group plc published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMBIAN GROUP PLC
02:53pCAMBIAN : Response to revised possible offer
PU
08:13aCAMBIAN : Revised Possible Offer for Cambian Group PLC
PU
07/23CAMBIAN : Form 8 (OPD) Offeror Cambian Group plc
PU
07/23CAMBIAN : Form 8 (OPD) Offeror Caretech
PU
07/23CAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cambian Group plc
PU
07/23CAMBIAN : Form 8.3 - CareTech Holdings Plc
PU
07/20CAMBIAN : Form 8 (OPD) - Cambian
PU
07/20CAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CareTech Holdings Plc
PU
07/19CAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Cambian Group plc
PU
07/18CAMBIAN : Form 8.3 -
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/11SA INTERVIEW : Investing For The Long-Term With Belgian And Bullish 
01/31Cambian (CMBGF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017CAMBIAN GROUP PLC ORD 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016CAMBIAN : Another Market Overreaction Creates Additional Upside 
2016CAMBIAN : 50-100% Upside From Undervalued Real Estate 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 202 M
EBIT 2018 9,18 M
Net income 2018 4,20 M
Finance 2018 63,0 M
Yield 2018 6,43%
P/E ratio 2018 80,43
P/E ratio 2019 34,26
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 341 M
Chart CAMBIAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cambian Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBIAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Saleem Asaria Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Ross Maguire Kemball Chairman
Anne Marie Carrie Chief Operating Officer
Anoop Kang Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Foglio Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBIAN GROUP PLC-5.73%446
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)23.36%37 724
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-4.44%30 456
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS18.03%19 068
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS16.21%15 546
DAVITA-1.90%12 212
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.