Cambian : Response to revised possible offer

Cambian Group plc

Response to revised possible offer

24 July 2018

Cambian Group plc ('Cambian') notes the announcement made by CareTech Holdings plc ('CareTech') earlier today regarding a revised possible offer for Cambian. The Board of Cambian advises its shareholders to take no action as a result of CareTech's announcement. A further announcement will be made by Cambian in due course.

Enquiries

Rothschild (lead financial adviser) Hedley Goldberg Thibault Poirier Tel: +44 207 280 5000 Investec (financial adviser and joint corporate broker) Gary Clarence Edward Thomas Tel: +44 207 597 4000 J.P. Morgan Cazenove (financial adviser and joint corporate broker) James Mitford

Alex Bruce Tel: +44 207 742 4000 CNC (communications advisor) Richard Campbell Katherine Fennell Tel: +44 203 755 1600

A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on Cambian's website at http://www.cambiangroup.com/cambiangroup/investor/home.aspxpromptly and in any event by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 25 July 2018.